SI Swimsuit Models, Fans React to the Return of Swim Search Open Casting Call
SI Swimsuit just announced that its highly-anticipated Swim Search open casting call will return in December, and while we couldn’t be more excited, we suspect models are even more thrilled.
The Swim Search allows women from all walks of life to try out to be a rookie in the SI Swimsuit Issue. Last year, for the first time ever, all seven Swim Search finalists (Achieng Agutu, Nina Cash, Sharina Gutierrez, Penny Lane, Brittney Nicole, Jena Sims and Berkleigh Wright) were named co-winners of the competition and secured their spot in the 2024 magazine as rookies. Christen Harper and Katie Austin co-won the casting call together in 2021, and then went on to be named co-Rookies of the Year in 2022. The duo became besties through the process and are constantly supporting one-another. In fact, they were bridesmaids at each other’s weddings this year!
In 2019, Camille Kostek made history as the first Swim Search alumna to land on the cover of an issue, after her rookie photo shoot with Josie Clough in Scrub Island. In 2023, former Swim Search winner Brooks Nader also landed the cover. Today, both women are SI Swimsuit legends—they posed alongside franchise and industry icons like Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks, Martha Stewart and others during a photo shoot celebrating the brand’s 60th anniversary this year.
And while not every Swim Search applicant can make it past each round, everyone certainly walks away with an incredible learning experience and the opportunity to engage with a diverse community of likeminded, empowering and supportive women. Thus, brand models and fans alike were thrilled by this morning’s announcement of the return of the Swim Search.
“All experienced and aspiring brand models mark your calendars! 📣 On December 13th we’re officially accepting applications for the 2025 @si_swimsuit Search Search open casting call. 💫👙,” the brand’s social media team wrote on Instagram today.
“Omg!! I’m freaking out!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏,” Austin, who is a fitness content creator, commented.
“Swim search is back, baby!!!!” two-time brand model Lauren Chan exclaimed.
“So pumped for this,” Sims chimed.
“Yay!!! 👏👏👏 Good luck to all! ,” Cash wished.
“Omg!! The Moment I’ve been waiting for 🥹🔥,” one fan gushed.
“MIC DROP 🎤 been waiting for this 👏🏽,” another wrote.
“IM READY FOR IT😍,” someone else declared.
“No biggie just the best time of year 👙,” one person added.
“Christmas came early 😍,” another fan stated.
“and on T-Swift’s birthday!? THIS is my year 😍✨,” one user manifested.
Read more about the 2025 Swim Search here. Applications will officially open on Friday, Dec. 13. Stay tuned for details!