SI Swimsuit Week in Review: Gabby Thomas is Engaged, Chrissy Teigen’s New Family Addition and More
Spring is in bloom and love is in the air. This week there were a lot of major life milestones for SI Swimsuit models Gabby Thomas, Chrissy Teigen and Nina Agdal. After her own win at the SEC Women’s Gymnastics Championship, Olivia Dunne celebrated boyfriend Paul Skenes’ own W in his season opener. For the Miami outing, she had fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ladies Aly Raisman and Xandra Pohl in his cheering section.
Olivia Culpo had fun sharing some insight into the type of pregnancy she is having. Per usual, there is never a dull moment in the life of a SI Swimsuit model, and this week was extra exciting. Keep scrolling to see all the not-to-be-missed moments.
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas is adding a gorgeous diamond ring to her accessories collection. The US Olympic track star said yes to entrepreneur Spencer McManes in Austin, Texas. “Normally he’s very bad with surprises — and this was the one surprise I think I’ve ever witnessed him keep,” Thomas shared with Vogue. McManes proposed on the rooftop of their Airbnb outfitted with flowers and had her best friend and a photographer on hand.
Olivia Dunne, Aly Raisman and Xandra Pohl
After winning the SEC Women’s Gymnastics Championship with the LSU Tigers, Livvy Dunne headed to Miami to be a supportive girlfriend at boyfriend Paul Skenes’ game in Miami. Aly Raisman and Xandra Pohl were there cheering on the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher against the Miami Marlins as well in the season opener. The LSU gymnast captured the outing on Instagram stories including her boyfriend’s first strikeout of the season and a photo of Raisman and Skenes with the caption, “Too much [G.O.A.T.] in one photo.”
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed another addition to their family, an English Bulldog named Dudley. The family adopted the puppy from Wags and Walks after the Los Angeles wildfires. “When we first met Dudley, he was fighting for his life,” she wrote on her and Legend’s pet supplies company Kismet’s Instagram on National Puppy Day. “Thirteen days in the hospital, endless love from his foster family, and an incredible recovery later – he’s officially home. Nothing can replace the dogs we’ve loved before, but sometimes, the universe sends us the reminder that we need to open our hearts again. Call it kismet.”
Nina Agdal
It was a big week for Nina Agdal. She turned 33 as her and Logan Paul’s daughter Esme celebrated her half-month birthday on the same day. It was also an exciting Wednesday as it was the premiere of Logan and Jake Paul’s HBO Max reality show Paul American in NYC.
Olivia Culpo
Is it a girl or boy? After the release of her latest campaign with sisters Aurora and Sophia, Olivia Culpo revealed a bit about her pregnancy with her followers in the viral test. With a mix of answers to questions like how high the belly sits to does she have headaches, time will tell if she will be a Boy Mom or if her husband Christian McCaffrey will be a Girl Dad.