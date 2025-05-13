Social Media Reacts To Lauren Chan’s SI Swimsuit Cover Girl Status on BTS IG Video
It’s official: this week, three-time SI Swimsuit model Lauren Chan’s first cover was announced for the magazine’s 2025 issue, and the Ontario native rushed to Instagram to share the exciting news with her followers.
“SHE’S A COVERGIRL!!!” The newly-engaged entrepreneur captioned the post. With Whitney Houston’s classic hit “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” playing in the background, Chan provided candid behind the scenes footage of her dreamy photoshoot in Bermuda.
Check out Chan’s Instagram post here!
And you already know plenty of the model’s fans, family members and famous friends had to stop by her comment section to congratulate her on the incredible achievement:
“STOP IT RIGHT THIS SECOND!!!” 2024 rookie Berkleigh Wright wrote.
“There she issssss!!!!” Penny Lane encouraged.
“SHE DID THAT!!!!!!” Hunter McGrady, who owned a cover spot on the magazine’s 2024 issue, exclaimed. “I know a cover girl when I see a cover girl!!!”
“I’m still speechless 😍,” Chan's fiancé Hayley Kosan gushed.
“I’m crying and can’t stop,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Jena Sims, who shot alongside Chan in Bermuda, added.
Another member of the Bermuda shoot, Katie Austin, also tagged along, writing, “SO PROUD OF YOU AND SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!!!!”
“Crying for you sis,” Sharina Gutierrez said. Camille Kostek agreed: “I CRIED 😭,” the model wrote.
“WE KNEW!!!! WE SAW THE MATERIAL!!!!” Kamie Crawford cheered.
“I’m just so happy for you and for all of us that get to witness what a powerhouse you are,” Sarah Nicole Landry commented. “Congrats my love.”
“no one more deserving!!!” Sixtine Rouyre said.
“It’s been one of my favorite things to watch your progression Lauren,” Aurora James wrote. “Not from a career perspective but from a finding yourself and totally owning your life and blooming perspective.”
Chan secured her first SI Swimsuit cover in her third year with the brand. Following her debut in 2023, the model returned to the fold in 2024 with a magnetic feature in Mexico.
“Lauren Chan is rewriting fashion’s narrative,” SI Swimsuit Editor in Chief, MJ Day, wrote in the 2025 Editor’s Letter. “As a model, activist and entrepreneur, her why is about making people think of beauty in a way that’s inclusive, genuine and empowering,”
And yet, as Day’s words resonate with those familiar with Chan’s story and career path, Chan was self-described as “speechless” when she was awarded her newest milestone.
“Something that’s so special about being part of SI Swimsuit is that it allows you to live in the spirit of hope and possibility, and so we all always hope that we have the moment when we get to be on the cover,” Chan told the magazine. “So I’ve always had a little bit of hope, but to have it actually happen is...I’m speechless.”
Be sure to grab the SI Swimsuit issue, available online today and select newsstands 5/17!