Brooks Nader Is a Beach Goddess in Show-Stopping Bikini Look
Brooks Nader’s latest monochromatic ensemble from her trip to Mexico is everything you need for fashion inspiration this summer.
The two-piece outfit featured a long-sleeved top with a string tie around Nader’s midriff. The garment flowed past the model’s ankles, framing her slim figure on the shoreline. She paired the statement top with magenta bikini bottoms, oversized hoops and brown sunnies. The soon-to-be reality TV show lead also sported a slicked-back ponytail.
The post also provided a sneak peek into her recent luxury getaway featuring turquoise waters and a picture-perfect villa. And of course, Nader’s sisters, who joined her in Los Cabos, ran to the comment section of the eight-slide carousel to spread the love.
“😍😍,” Grace Ann wrote.
“Lovee,” Sarah Jane exclaimed.
“Photography on point!!” Mary Holland chimed in.
If there’s anyone who knows how to wow us, it’s Nader. Coincidentally, her trip to Mexico occurred one year after she touched down in the country for her 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot with photographer Yu Tsai.
Joining Lori Harvey, Nicole Williams English, Achieng Agutu, Ellie Thumann, Hunter McGrady, Lauren Chan, Gayle King, Jena Sims and Kate Upton, Nader stunned during her sixth year with the brand.
Before her 2024 Mexico shoot, the model made stops in Bali, Montenegro and Hollywood, Fla. Then in 2023, her cover feature from the Dominican Republic hit newsstands. This year, she continued her iconic streak at SI Swimsuit with an appearance in Bermuda.
The Nader sisters’ extravagant vacation on the coast comes on the heels of a monumental moment for the group of siblings. Just last week, Brooks announced on Instagram that filming for their debut reality TV series Love Thy Nader had officially wrapped. The show will be premiering this summer on Freeform, Hulu and Hulu on Disney Plus.
“These past few months have been some of the most meaningful of my life,” Nader wrote as part of the post’s caption. “This wasn’t just a project, it was a deeply personal journey filled with growth, laughter, love, LOTS of chaos, tears and a ton of hard work.”
As for her sisters, Mary Holland also shared a few words in anticipation of the show’s first season back in April.
“I’m excited for everybody to see that even though we claw each other’s eyes out every other day, we always come together and we really love each other more than anyone,” Mary Holland expressed.