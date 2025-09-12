The SI Swimsuit Model Career Moves and Life Updates You Don’t Want to Miss This Week
It’s Friday, so you know what that means: time to reflect upon yet another incredible week in SI Swimsuit model land. Over the last few days, magazine stars past and present achieved some major career moments, including landing on magazine covers, strutting the runway, hosting red carpet events and posing for some fashion-forward digitals. Additionally, a few women shared sweet news related to their personal lives with their fans and followers, providing a peek into their lives outside of the professional realm.
Below, check out just a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit model moments of the last few days, and be sure to stay tuned to see what this roster of incredible women get up to next week.
Abby Dahlkemper
Congratulations to Dahlkemper and her husband, Aaron Schoenfeld! The professional soccer player and 2019 SI Swimsuit model announced she and her partner are expecting their first baby together in 2026. “LETS GOOOOOOOO❤️❤️❤️,” former Swim Search finalist Ally Courtnall gushed in the comments section of the Olympian’s Instagram post, which featured precious sonogram pics and the happy couple posing with their pups.
Brooks Nader
Nader, an SI Swimsuit legend and cover model, added yet another magazine cover to her list of accomplishments by landing on the front of Maxim’s September/October 2025 issue. She called the opportunity a “dream come true” and discussed her 2019 Swim Search win in the cover story.
“ ... Five years later, I made it onto the cover,” she stated of her career trajectory with SI Swimsuit. “I think people really started to take me seriously then.”
Alex Aust Holman
Aust Holman, a pro lacrosse player and 2021 Swim Search finalist, had plenty to celebrate this week. She and her husband, Marcus, also a professional athlete, are expecting their first child in November, and the two honored their impending parenthood chapter with a dumpling-themed baby shower. This week, the WLL, for which Aust Holman is an athlete ambassador, also announced the league’s inaugural season, which will take place in summer of 2026.
Olivia Dunne
Dunne, a 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, walked the Raising Cane’s runway for New York Fashion Week on Wednesday in a gown inspired by the chain’s very first restaurant in Baton Rouge. Nader and Camille Kostek were also in the show—check out their looks here.
Berkleigh Wright
Wright, a 2024 rookie, recently channeled Wednesday Addams in all black for some new digitals, captured by photographer Alec Walworth. The model’s new snapshots caught the attention of two-time SI Swimsuit model Jena Sims, who called her friend a “natural beauty.”
Lauren Chan
We love getting to see Chan, who landed one of the covers of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, in her television personality era. Earlier in the week, the model hosted the VMAs red carpet for Etalk and interviewed everyone from Paris Hilton to Zara Larsson.