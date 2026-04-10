From the WNBA to NCAA Gymnastics, SI Swimsuit Athletes Made Major Moves This Week

We love seeing SI Swimsuit stars succeed, and this week was a major one for athletes where adding to their résumés was concerned.

Not only were three professional athletes—including two WNBA powerhouses and a track and field Olympian—announced as models for the forthcoming 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, several other brand stars past and present continued to make big career moves. Below, check out just a few highlights from the week.

Sophie Cunningham

Not only was Cunningham announced as an SI Swimsuit model on Wednesday, the free agent also revealed that she is making a bit of a career change this year. Cunningham will join USA Sports as an athlete contributor on the USA Network throughout the upcoming WNBA season. Read more about it here.

Napheesa Collier

Like Cunningham, the Minnesota Lynx forward was also photographed for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in Fort Myers, Fla. Collier, who in addition to being a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is also the cofounder of Unrivaled, the women’s 3-on-3 basketball league she created with Breanna Stewart. Check out her first official SI Swimsuit snapshot, courtesy of Katherine Goguen, above, and read more about Collier here.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden

Jefferson-Wooden, an Olympic track and field sprinter, rounded out our trio of athletes who were photographed in the Sunshine State for this year’s magazine. The five-time World Champion athlete is a nominee for the 2026 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year. Read more about her here.

Angel Reese

Reese, who was photographed for the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue in Los Angeles, announced a jersey change up earlier this week: She will officially suit up for the Atlanta Dream this season after being traded from the Chicago Sky. The forward was also revealed as the new star of Victoria’s Secret’s latest beauty and swimwear campaign this week.

Olivia Dunne

Dunne, who was featured on the cover of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, landed yet another front page of a magazine this week, with the first-ever Boardroom print cover. The feature, which captured her “journey from athlete to investor,” per the LSU graduate’s Instagram caption, also dove into Dunne’s flourishing acting career. Read more here.

Nelly Korda

Congratulations are in order for Korda, who tied for second place at the 2026 Aramco Championship in Las Vegas on Monday, April 6. The professional golfer and 2025 SI Swimsuit model shared a carousel of snapshots with her Instagram followers a few days later that highlighted her performance on the green.

Jordan Chiles

We’re also giving Chiles a major round of applause, as the Olympic gymnast was named the 2026 WCGA West Region Gymnast of the Year on Wednesday, April 8. Additionally, the 2025 SI Swimsuit model and her UCLA teammates are headed to the NCAA Championships after winning the Corvallis Regional Final on Sunday.

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