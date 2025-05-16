XANDRA Proves She Knows How to Make an Entrance on the SI Swimsuit Red Carpet
XANDRA hit the red carpet tonight with the same energy she brings to the DJ booth, and we couldn’t be more in awe. The two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star and DJ exudes her signature bold and unforgettable energy on May 15 as she celebrates the launch of the 2025 magazine at the Hard Rock Hotel New York.
The Ohio native and Miami resident looks as radiant and sultry as ever in this corseted micro white dress by Balykana with a puffy, cloud-like hem, paired with wrap-around crystal-embellished heels by GEDEBE. She accessorizes with a diamond-covered Judith Leiber bag and completes the bold look with a sparkly glam moment. Her makeup features a dewy base, defined brows, dramatic lashes and a glossy nude lip, while her blonde locks are styled in a bold side part.
The self-taught DJ first connected with the franchise at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim Week 2023, where she performed live, then made a surprise walk on the catwalk. She made her official debut with the magazine the following year in Belize, posing for Derek Kettela, and returned to the fold for her sophomore feature this week, after posing for Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Styled in bold prints, vibrant colors and high-fashion silhouettes inspired by Slim Aarons’s vintage aesthetic, XANDRA brought her unmatched confidence, blonde bombshell waves and sun-kissed glow to every frame.
The now two-time model chats with SI Swimsuit on Thursday night's Red Carpet, stating that it's "crazy" returning to the fold for her sophomore campaign. She also touches upon a shift in her maturity stepping into year two, as she graced the beaches of Jamaica in style.
The 2025 issue features four powerful cover stars: actor Salma Hayek Pinault, retired NCAA gymnast Olivia Dunne, Olympian Jordan Chiles and entrepreneur and activist Lauren Chan. Together, the dynamic lineup highlights the franchise’s continued mission to celebrate beauty in every form.
The launch party is bringing out a sizzling mix of legends, athletes, returning models and rookies, including Hunter McGrady, Brooks Nader, Jasmine Sanders, Nazanin Mandi, Ali Truwit, Jena Sims and more.
