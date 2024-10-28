Pro Rugby Player Ilona Maher Was Powerful As Ever in This Classy Knotted White Two-Piece
Ilona Maher has seamlessly elevated her status from Olympic rugby player to mainstream celebrity this year, constantly proving why she’s such a role model and worthy of her exponentially growing platform. The. 28-year-old made her SI Swimsuit debut on the cover of the September digital issue and it was a moment we (and pop culture fanatics) may never forget. The Vermont native, who now lives in San Diego, traveled to Bellport, New York to pose for photographer Ben Watts on the beautiful shores of Fire Island Beach.
While on location with the team, Maher showed off her fierce and formidable figure and sense of humor, as she donned a phenomenal collection of chic, sleek swimwear, inspired by Ralph Lauren‘s nautical aesthetics and the quiet luxury tones of Long Island. We’re particularly fond of this gorgeous white string set from Mare Perpetua.
Mare Perpetua Blossom Moonstone Top, $75 and Blossom Moonstone Bottoms, $70 (mareperpetua.com)
This luxurious, ethically-made set features the cutest knot details at the center of the bandeau-style top and on each side of the cheeky bottoms. Both pieces are adjustable and made from 100% regenerated nylon fibre. Shop more at mareperpetua.com.
The professional athlete, who brought home Team USA’s first bronze medal in rugby at the Paris games this summer, has also recently proved her skills as a dancer on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, and it didn’t take much for her to quickly become a fan favorite. Maher uses her platform to advocate for equality in sports and body positivity in the entertainment industry. She‘s constantly encouraging women to love their bodies, give themselves grace and stand up for what’s right. Her signature motto is beast, brains, beauty.
“Ilona Maher gracing the cover of our September digital issue is more than just a celebration of her athletic achievements—it's a powerful statement,” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said about featuring Maher on the cover last month. “Ilona is a modern-day role model of strength, conviction and authenticity while at the same time displaying the indomitable spirit of an inspirational human. Her ability to break barriers, both on and off the field, resonates deeply with women everywhere. Ilona’s presence on our cover symbolizes a shift in the narrative—one that celebrates not only physical prowess but also the courage to lead, inspire and advocate for change. We couldn’t feel more excited and inspired by this revolutionary athlete and feminist trailblazer.”