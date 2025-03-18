Camille Kostek’s Red Hot String Set From the Dominican Republic Is the Ultimate Summer Vacation Inspo
Camille Kostek’s journey with SI Swimsuit has been nothing short of iconic. Since making her debut in 2018 after winning the brand’s open casting call, the Connecticut native has solidified her place as a standout figure in the franchise. Her big break came when she landed the coveted cover spot in 2019 following her photo shoot with Josie Clough in Kangaroo Island, Australia—a milestone that marked her as the first Swim Search alum to achieve that honor.
“The cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, that photo put me on the map internationally in 2019,” she recalled. “It literally changed my life. Whenever I’m feeling lost or looking for a new direction or not sure where I’m going to go next in life, that photo [is a] reminder of all the things I had to get through personally to be in a space where I could glow and be recognized.”
Kostek has posed for the annual issue for eight consecutive years, traveling to destinations like Belize, Portugal and St. Croix with the team. The official brand “legend” is also set to appear for yet another breathtaking feature in the 2025 issue, this time modeling amidst the snowy landscapes and frosted paradise that is Saas-Fe, Switzerland. The former New England Patriots cheerleader posed for Derek Kettela earlier this month and the debut image is truly flawless. Read more about her return here, shop her reveal look here, view behind the scenes images here and stay tuned for her full gallery in May!
Today, in honor of Spring Break season and summer just around the corner, we’re taking a look back at the 33-year-old’s 2023 feature with James Macari in the Dominican Republic. It’s one of Kostek’s most colorful and vibrant beachside features and the styling on set was inspired by the Barbiecore trend at the time. We’re especially enamored with her red hot string set from Swim by Di.
Swim by Di Caprera, $120
We know how timeless and essential a ruby swimsuit is to your vacation wardrobe. That’s why we’ve found some more similar stunning, high-quality and bold pieces at a variety of price points, below.
