Social Media Reacts to Camille Kostek’s Jaw-Dropping SI Swim Return: ‘She IS the Moment’
Camille Kostek is back in the spotlight, and social media can’t get enough of her stunning return to SI Swimsuit. The brand stalwart, who first captivated fans as the 2018 Swim Search co-winner, is gracing the pages of the 2025 issue—her eighth consecutive appearance, with a jaw-dropping photo shoot in the snowy paradise that is Saas-Fee, Switzerland.
Since her debut in Belize, the 33-year-old has built an impressive legacy with the iconic franchise. The Connecticut native cemented her status as an industry mainstay after landing a coveted cover after her sophomore shoot with Josie Clough in Kangaroo Island, Australia. Over the years, she has traveled to stunning locations like St. Croix, Portugal and the Dominican Republic with the franchise—and last year she became an official brand “legend” posing alongside fellow SI Swim stalwarts in honor of the milestone 60th anniversary issue—a moment that felt like being inducted into the magazine’s “hall of fame,” she said.
In her brand new reveal image, Kostek exuded confidence and elegance in a deep blue thong bikini, fearlessly posing against the icy Swiss landscape. The oxford blue string two-piece, paired with her radiant smile and signature glowy glam, left fans in awe—and Instagram users were quick to let that be known, almost immediately chiming in to the comments of the announcement post.
“Congrats @camillekostek this is beyond‼️❣️,” 2024 rookie Jena Sims commented.
“WOWOWOWOW!!!!!” fellow Swim Search star Katie Austin exclaimed.
“SO MAJOR!!!,” Ellie Thumann added.
“WOW 🔥 I thought you thrived in the sand but the snow is simply next. Level,” 2024 cover girl and returning 2025 model Hunter McGrady, who also posed in Switzerland, chimed.
“ADORE! 🔥❤️👏,” Penny Lane admitted.
“Careful, that ice might melt! 🔥,” Danielle Gray cleverly cautioned.
“She IS the moment,” one fan stated.
“Obsessed is an understatement 🙌,” another wrote
“@camillekostek will forever be our Americas TOP MODEL!!! ❤️❤️🙌 a true legend and gold hearted queen!!!!!” someone else gushed.
Today, Kostek uses her platform to inspire women and girls to chase their dreams and never give up. She was the first-ever open casting call alum to star on the front of an SI Swimsuit issue and she credits it all to manifesting and giving it her all. The former NFL cheerleader‘s latest feature is yet another testament to her impact on the modeling world and her enduring legacy with the brand. Stay tuned for her full gallery this May.