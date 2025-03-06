Denim Bikinis Inspired By Christen Goff‘s Marvelous SI Swimsuit Return in Jamaica
Denim on denim is having a major moment, and Christen Goff is proving that the trend extends far beyond your favorite pair of jeans. The SI Swimsuit staple has long been the queen of the Canadian tuxedo, effortlessly incorporating the look into her everyday wardrobe—even in maternity wear. Now, she’s making a statement in Jamaica for her fifth consecutive feature in the magazine, once again showcasing her confidence, versatility and signature style.
Goff’s journey with SI Swimsuit began in 2021 when she co-won the brand’s annual Swim Search open casting call. That victory was the first step in what has become a groundbreaking career with the franchise. The Southern California native was named co–Rookie of the Year alongside Katie Austin in 2022 and has returned every year since, solidifying her place as one of the magazine’s most beloved figures.
Over the years, she has posed in stunning locations like Barbados, Portugal and Dominica, each time bringing an undeniable energy and, of course, beauty, that sets her apart.
Beyond the camera, the 31-year-old is an advocate for body positivity and self-confidence, a message she hopes to pass on to the next generation of women. “Once upon a time, I looked at the images of Sports Illustrated and I saw all of these women that were confident and sure of themselves, and that’s what I wanted to be,” she said in ’23. “I wanted to be here today to hopefully do that for another girl. It’s important for girls to feel confident.”
This year’s feature is particularly special for Goff, who recently announced that she and her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, are expecting their first child. She broke the news at the NFL Honors in early February, where she proudly cradled her growing bump. While fans first learned of her pregnancy on the red carpet, the SI Swim team got a sneak peek while on location in Jamaica, where Goff radiated pure joy and excitement as she posed for photographer Yu Tsai.
Shop Goff’s Tropic of C reveal suit here, read more about her return to the franchise here, view behind the scenes content here and check out more denim bikini looks inspired by Goff‘s first 2025 gallery photo below.
