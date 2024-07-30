Emma Roberts Sizzled in This Deep Green Swim Top While on Her Latest Tropical Getaway
Montce is a staple swimwear brand over here at SI Swimsuit. This year, Yumi Nu and Lorena Durán rocked the brand while on location in Belize and Portugal, respectively, for the 2024 issue. In ’23, Katie Austin and Marquita Pring proved they were ahead of the butter yellow trend while wearing Montce bikinis in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.
Additionally, 2020 cover girl Olivia Culpo dropped a collaborative line of 62 capsule collection items with the retailer earlier this year, and June digital cover model Alix Earle, who is always strutting her stuff on the beaches of Miami or the shores of the Hamptons, named the company among her top five swimwear brands.
Clearly, Montce is doing something right. The latest celebrity to embrace the brand is actress Emma Roberts. The newly-engaged Scream Queens star donned a fun, deep green seashell-shaped bikini top on a recent tropical getaway.
The 33-year-old accessorized with sunglasses from Karen Wazen and a large straw cowboy hat by Lele Sadoughi. Her entire look was styled by fashion gurus Brit and Kara.
“‘Never go on trips with anyone you do not love‘ 💚🥥🐚 #ernesthemingway,” Roberts captioned the duo of photos that she shared with her 20.6 million followers on July 27. The New York native, who is the cofounder of the Belletrist book club and reading community, posed outdoors on a textured concrete floor in front of lush greenery and a red-walled resort.
