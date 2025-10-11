Shop Every Suit Olivia Dunne Wore in Bermuda for Her 2025 SI Swim Cover Shoot
Olivia Dunne’s third SI Swimsuit appearance was truly unforgettable. The gymnast-turned-influencer landed one of four coveted 2025 covers, and her shoot with photographer Ben Watts in Bermuda was a true celebration of confidence, athleticism and main character energy.
The New Jersey native made her debut with the brand in 2023, posing in Puerto Rico, and returned to the fold for a sophomore feature last year in Portugal.
Styled by SI Swimsuit editors Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth, the 23-year-old stunned in several show-stopping swim looks that spanned animal prints, stringy cut-outs and sporty-meets-sultry silhouettes. Below, we’ve rounded up every single available suit from her 2025 shoot.
Happy shopping! Check out her full gallery here, and more BTS pics here.
The cover “baddie” bikini
Dunne’s official 2025 cover look featured a two-tone, high-cut set from Reina Olga. The Hammond Top and Scrunchie Bottom delivered the perfect retro-safari vibe, blending earthy green tones and thick, ruched straps. It’s the kind of effortlessly cool suit that screams “superstar.”
- Shop the top, $203
- Shop the bottoms, $157
The retro monokini
This Andi Bagus Isla Monokini was a callback to early 2000s swim fashion with a fresh twist. The woven, netted design and plunging side cut-outs turned heads while staying playful. It’s giving surf-chic in the best way.
- Shop the one-piece, $59
The tiger-stripe trio
Tropic of C’s Equator Top, Praia Bottom and Swim Shrug in Tigresa print let Dunne fully embrace her wild side. The three-piece set paired sleek triangle styling with long-sleeve coverage, creating a fierce and fashionable layered beach moment.
- Shop the top, $95
- Shop the bottoms, $95
- Shop the shrug, $38
The spotted amber set
Similar to her Tigresa trio, this spotted amber version from Tropic of C offered a slightly bolder color palette with the same curve-hugging, minimalist, perfect-for-tanning fit. Think golden hour in swimsuit form.
- Shop the top, $71
- Shop the bottoms, $71
The red zebra moment
For a splash of color, Dunne wore MANGO’s vibrant, playful zebra-striped set in deep red. The set featured a beautiful, sharp, trendy pattern while the cheeky bottom gave legs-for-days energy. It also came with the cutest matching hat and sandals!
- Shop the top, $45.99
- Shop the bottoms, $35.99
The Juliet Johnstone leopard look
In a moment that blended fun and fierce, Dunne sported a fabulous, glamorous Juliet Johnstone set in a cool, classy leopard print with lots of unique, beahcy details. Paired with her sunkissed glam and tousled waves, the micro skirt look was pure summer sass.
- Shop the top, $78
- Shop the bottom, $98
The belted brazilian leopard
This timeless Lybethras bikini featured gold hardware, a triangle top and dramatic belt-style straps. The high-shine finish gave Dunne a power-look moment—equal parts glam and grit.
- Shop the set, $220
The multicolored standout
Dunne delivered playful, Barbie-meets-beach energy in the Carousel Bikini, a wildly fun multicolor zebra-print set by Andi Bagus. The string-style top and bottom featured a bold mix of pink, green, black and white stripes, randomly cut so no two sets are exactly alike. Colorful plastic beads added extra flair to the top’s center and tie ends, while the triangle silhouette and cheeky fit kept things flirty and fresh.
- Shop the set, $59