Swimsuit

Shop Every Suit Olivia Dunne Wore in Bermuda for Her 2025 SI Swim Cover Shoot

The three-time brand star and social media sensation was photographed by Ben Watts for the 2025 issue.

Ananya Panchal

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne’s third SI Swimsuit appearance was truly unforgettable. The gymnast-turned-influencer landed one of four coveted 2025 covers, and her shoot with photographer Ben Watts in Bermuda was a true celebration of confidence, athleticism and main character energy.

The New Jersey native made her debut with the brand in 2023, posing in Puerto Rico, and returned to the fold for a sophomore feature last year in Portugal.

Styled by SI Swimsuit editors Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth, the 23-year-old stunned in several show-stopping swim looks that spanned animal prints, stringy cut-outs and sporty-meets-sultry silhouettes. Below, we’ve rounded up every single available suit from her 2025 shoot.

Happy shopping! Check out her full gallery here, and more BTS pics here.

The cover “baddie” bikini

Olivia Dunne poses for SI Swimsuit in Bermuda.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Dunne’s official 2025 cover look featured a two-tone, high-cut set from Reina Olga. The Hammond Top and Scrunchie Bottom delivered the perfect retro-safari vibe, blending earthy green tones and thick, ruched straps. It’s the kind of effortlessly cool suit that screams “superstar.”

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The retro monokini

Olivia Dunne poses in the waters of Bermuda wearing a zebra print monokini for SI Swimsuit.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Hat by ’47. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

This Andi Bagus Isla Monokini was a callback to early 2000s swim fashion with a fresh twist. The woven, netted design and plunging side cut-outs turned heads while staying playful. It’s giving surf-chic in the best way.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / SI Staff

The tiger-stripe trio

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tropic of C’s Equator Top, Praia Bottom and Swim Shrug in Tigresa print let Dunne fully embrace her wild side. The three-piece set paired sleek triangle styling with long-sleeve coverage, creating a fierce and fashionable layered beach moment.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The spotted amber set

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Similar to her Tigresa trio, this spotted amber version from Tropic of C offered a slightly bolder color palette with the same curve-hugging, minimalist, perfect-for-tanning fit. Think golden hour in swimsuit form.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / SI Staff

The red zebra moment

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by MANGO. Hat by MANGO. Sandals by The ATTICO. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

For a splash of color, Dunne wore MANGO’s vibrant, playful zebra-striped set in deep red. The set featured a beautiful, sharp, trendy pattern while the cheeky bottom gave legs-for-days energy. It also came with the cutest matching hat and sandals!

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The Juliet Johnstone leopard look

Olivia Dunne is wearing a strapless cheetah print bikini in Bermuda.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Juliet Johnstone. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

In a moment that blended fun and fierce, Dunne sported a fabulous, glamorous Juliet Johnstone set in a cool, classy leopard print with lots of unique, beahcy details. Paired with her sunkissed glam and tousled waves, the micro skirt look was pure summer sass.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The belted brazilian leopard

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Belt by Streets Ahead. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

This timeless Lybethras bikini featured gold hardware, a triangle top and dramatic belt-style straps. The high-shine finish gave Dunne a power-look moment—equal parts glam and grit.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / SI Staff

The multicolored standout

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Necklace by Ettika. Sunglasses by VADA. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Dunne delivered playful, Barbie-meets-beach energy in the Carousel Bikini, a wildly fun multicolor zebra-print set by Andi Bagus. The string-style top and bottom featured a bold mix of pink, green, black and white stripes, randomly cut so no two sets are exactly alike. Colorful plastic beads added extra flair to the top’s center and tie ends, while the triangle silhouette and cheeky fit kept things flirty and fresh.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Published |Modified
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

