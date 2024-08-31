Ilona Maher Displayed Her Washboard Abs in a Chic, Pinstripe Suit That’s on Sale Now
Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher has had a phenomenal summer. First, she brought home Team USA’s first bronze medal in rugby, and now she’s gracing the cover of SI Swimsuit’s digital September issue.
The 28-year-old felt “beautiful and sexy” while on location for her breathtaking photo shoot on Bellport, New York‘s Fire Island Beach. Maher posed for photographer Ben Watts in an incredible series of bold and chic swimsuits, from an eye-catching red bikini to a classic, timeless Ralph Lauren white one-piece. She certainly wasn’t afraid to show some skin and flaunt her hard-earned back, arm and leg muscles.
We are particularly obsessed with this nautical-inspired navy and white pinstripe one-piece from luxury designer Norma Kamali that Maher rocked on set. And, the best part is, it’s on sale now. Be sure to snag your own before the summer ends and the seasonal sale comes to a close.
Norma Kamali Navy Pinstripe Cross Halter Bodysuit, $125 (normakamali.com)
This beautiful, daring pinstripe one-piece is made from a unique four-way stretch poly-lycra blend, offering ultimate comfort. The chic criss-cross neckline and high-leg silhouette allow for a tasteful and bold ab-baring cut-out.
Maher, who uses her platform to inspire women to love their bodies at any shape and size, also has an incredible sense of humor and contagious comedic side. Check out her funny reaction to her SI Swimsuit cover girl moment here.
