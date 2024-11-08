SI Swimsuit Style Watch: A Week Full of Gorgeous Looks From Brand Models
This week was quite a big one for SI Swimsuit, as we revealed the first four athletes who will be featured in the forthcoming 2025 issue: sprinter Gabby Thomas, gymnast Suni Lee, golfer Nelly Korda and skier Eileen Gu. These incredible women traveled to Boca Raton, Fla., for their brand debuts, where they were photographed by visual artist Ben Horton in the Sunshine State.
And in addition to the excitement of our first SI Swimsuit photo shoot of the season, our brand stars past and present shared exactly what was going on with them this week on Instagram, from attending red carpet events to capturing sweet and seasonal selfies wherever they happened to be in the world.
Below, take a look at a few of our favorite fashionable SI Swimsuit model Instagram posts from the week.
Kim Kardashian
The 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model attended the 13th annual LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles in a stunning, plunging custom Gucci gown. The entrepreneur and reality TV star made headlines for accessorizing with a large purple cross pendant, which one belonged to Princess Diana.
Camille Kostek
No one pulls off freckles quite like Kostek, and the SI Swimsuit legend took to Instagram earlier this week to showcase her rosy-cheeked makeup and cozy, neutral-colored sweater. The carousel also included a few snaps of her pup, Ralphie, and seasonal photos of pumpkins and flowers.
Hailey Clauson
Clauson, who starred on the cover of the 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue, shared a few stylish outtakes from a photo shoot in the desert with her fiancé, Jullien Herrera. The brand legend was pictured in a sheer black dress with a stomach-baring cut-out, which was accessorized with layers of chunky necklaces and a black cowboy hat.
Brooks Nader
The 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star is singlehandedly bringing back the trendy mob wife aesthetic. Nader was photographed in Los Angeles draped in an oversized furry animal print jacket, which she wore over a black mini dress. The model accented her trendy look with a glass of wine in one hand and a pair of black sunglasses.
Paige Spiranac
Spiranac, a brand legend and professional golf instructor, is always our go-to source of inspiration for cute and casual athleisure. She recently hit the links in a sporty mint green set from Aritzia, featuring a cropped bra top and matching mini skirt.