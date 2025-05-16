Just a Few of the Best Looks From the SI Swimsuit 2025 Official Launch Party Red Carpet
We have one quick question: are you ready to party? Because the SI Swimsuit 2025 team sure is!
To celebrate the release of the SI Swimsuit 2025 issue, many of this year’s marvelous models traveled to the Big Apple, congregating at the Hard Rock Hotel New York to strut their stuff at our official launch party.
And when you have a launch party full of gorgeous models, you better believe there’s also a red carpet full of breathtaking outfits! So with that in mind (and in no particular order), here are just a handful of the countless fabulous looks from this evening’s exciting event:
Salma Hayek Pinault
We have to begin with one of our four incredible cover models! The actor and icon stopped by our celebration to remind us all just how effortlessly she makes elegance look in this unique all-black ensemble.
You can view Hayek Pinault’s 2025 gallery here!
Jordan Chiles
And we can’t talk about our cover models without taking a moment to appreciate Chiles. The gymnast was never joking around when she referred to herself as “That Girl,” and tonight’s stunning ensemble only further proves her point.
You can view Chiles’s 2025 gallery here!
Lauren Chan
While we’re on the subject of our cover models for this year...would you just take a look at Chan in this Mitiliane Couture piece? It’s clear this model and size-inclusion advocate knows a thing or two (or twelve) about fashion, and we’re all just lucky to get a glimpse at her endlessly awesome style.
You can view Chan’s 2025 gallery here!
Olivia Dunne
And no SI Swimsuit 2025 cover model conversation is complete without Dunne. The gymnast is pure radiance on the red carpet wearing a Kate Barton design, further exemplifying why her spot on this year’s cover was absolutely earned.
You can view Dunne’s 2025 gallery here!
Jena Sims
Well, it’s no wonder Sims was officially crowned our 2025 Rookie of the Year this evening! Her cool confidence is just as mesmerizing on our red carpet in this sheer number by Jason Wu as it was during her sun-soaked Bermuda photo shoot
You can view Sims’s 2025 gallery here!
Alix Earle
Oh, you wanted to talk about unmatched style? Well then, it’s Earle you’re looking for. The ultimate cool girl is a vision on our red carpet, strutting her stuff and serving up one unforgettable look in this Gucci by Tom Ford gown.
You can view Earle’s 2025 gallery here!
Penny Lane
There are a few things you can always count on, and one is this model and holistic health coach serving up some unforgettable style. For her sophomore shoot with the brand, Lane headed to the bustling city of Zurich, Switzerland, where she took some truly sultry snapshots.
You can view Lane’s 2025 gallery here!
Brooks Nader
A beloved staple of the SI Swimsuit brand, no “Best Dressed” list is finished without an appearance from Nader. Dressed to the nines, as per usual, in this stunning sea foam gown, Nader has never been one to shy away from a jaw-dropping red carpet moment—and she certainly isn’t starting now!
You can view Nader’s 2025 gallery here!
Ali Truwit
This swimming sensation is stylish, both in the pool and on dry land. Looking absolutely fabulous on our red carpet in this Dana Harel mini dress to celebrate her SI Swimsuit debut shoot in Boca Raton, Fla., we have to ask: Is there anything this two-time Paralympic medalist can’t do? (Spoiler alert: the answer is “no.”)
You can view Truwit’s 2025 gallery here!
Camille Kostek
And last but certainly not least, we have this SI Swimsuit staple, who is looking as gorgeous as ever—though, we’re hoping our red carpet was a bit warmer than the chilly mountainside of Saas-Fee, Switzerland, where she nearly melted the very snow she stood on during her 2025 photo shoot.
You can view Kostek’s 2025 gallery here!
The official magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.