A Week in the Life of SI Swimsuit Models: End of Summer Beach Days and Glamorous Gowns
Summer is slowly coming to a close, and SI Swimsuit models are soaking up the last several moments of sunshine. From trendy bikinis and ab-baring beachside looks to evening gowns and colorful summery skirts, brand stars are certainly busting out some wardrobe favorites while they still can.
This week, these women posed all over the world, from upstate New York to Lake Como, Italy and everywhere in between. And, as always, we’re enamored with and inspired by the fabulous, glamorous, chic looks these franchise stars past and present have put together.
Below are seven of our favorite pieces of content from from the week. Enjoy!
Alix Earle
The June digital issue cover girl pulled a pic from her recent trip to Mykonos and absolutely wowed in this mesh, skin-tight ab-baring neon set from Mirae Paris.
Duckie Thot
The South Sudanese-Australian model served major ethereal, moody angel vibes in this strapless mesh gown featuring the most delicate and intricate black rose details.
Alexis Ren
The 2018 Rookie of the Year flaunted her slim, sculpted hourglass figure (and her stunning living room) in this gorgeous, classy skin-tight black maxi dress.
Josephine Skriver
The three-time brand star posed on the sand in nothing but low-rise jeans, and we’re totally here for it.
DiDi Richards
The WNBA player proved there’s nothing more elegant and pretty than a strappy white bikini on a hot summer boat day.
Heidi Klum
The German supermodel served major unbothered, “do not disturb” vibes as she floated in teal blue waters on her latest beach vacation.
Kelsey Merritt
The fashionista reminded us that she truly is the queen of mirror selfies. She looked phenomenal in this simple cream tube top and maxi skirt set.