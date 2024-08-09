Swimsuit

A Week in the Life of SI Swimsuit Models: End of Summer Beach Days and Glamorous Gowns

Current and former brand stars sizzled under the sun this week.

Ananya Panchal

Kelsey Merritt, Alexis Ren and Duckie Thot
Kelsey Merritt, Alexis Ren and Duckie Thot / Paul Archuleta/Getty Image, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images and Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Summer is slowly coming to a close, and SI Swimsuit models are soaking up the last several moments of sunshine. From trendy bikinis and ab-baring beachside looks to evening gowns and colorful summery skirts, brand stars are certainly busting out some wardrobe favorites while they still can.

This week, these women posed all over the world, from upstate New York to Lake Como, Italy and everywhere in between. And, as always, we’re enamored with and inspired by the fabulous, glamorous, chic looks these franchise stars past and present have put together.

Below are seven of our favorite pieces of content from from the week. Enjoy!

Alix Earle

The June digital issue cover girl pulled a pic from her recent trip to Mykonos and absolutely wowed in this mesh, skin-tight ab-baring neon set from Mirae Paris.

Duckie Thot

The South Sudanese-Australian model served major ethereal, moody angel vibes in this strapless mesh gown featuring the most delicate and intricate black rose details.

Alexis Ren

The 2018 Rookie of the Year flaunted her slim, sculpted hourglass figure (and her stunning living room) in this gorgeous, classy skin-tight black maxi dress.

Josephine Skriver

The three-time brand star posed on the sand in nothing but low-rise jeans, and we’re totally here for it.

DiDi Richards

The WNBA player proved there’s nothing more elegant and pretty than a strappy white bikini on a hot summer boat day.

Heidi Klum

The German supermodel served major unbothered, “do not disturb” vibes as she floated in teal blue waters on her latest beach vacation.

Kelsey Merritt

The fashionista reminded us that she truly is the queen of mirror selfies. She looked phenomenal in this simple cream tube top and maxi skirt set.

Published
Ananya Panchal

ANANYA PANCHAL

Home/SwimNews