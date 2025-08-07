Duckie Thot’s SI Swim Shoot in Montenegro Is the ‘Euro Summer’ Inspo You’ve Been Looking For
SI Swimsuit models have been gallivanting across Europe all summer.
Ilona Maher hit the coastline of Cannes, France, in June. Alix Earle cruised across the Mediterranean in July. Nazanin Mandi took a dip in the waters of Ibiza, Spain, at the start of August. And today, the magazine’s latest Rookie of the Year Jena Sims even shared her five-week adventure throughout the continent this summer with our readers alongside snapshots from her stay in Italy.
If you are also heading across the pond before summer comes to a close, look no further than two-time SI Swimsuit model Duckie Thot’s 2022 debut with the magazine for perfect fashion inspiration.
Before Thot even hit the pages of the magazine, the SI Swimsuit team was anticipating her arrival. “We were eager to have [Thot] join us the minute we first met her over Zoom while she was in Ghana during the pandemic,” the magazine’s editor in chief MJ Day said. “[Thot’s] strong personality and beauty mixed with her inspirational story blended together seamlessly for some of our most powerful photos yet.”
Thot joined photographerJames Macari, fellow rookies Katie Austin and Olivia Ponton, the magazine's cover girl Yumi Nu and models Brooks Nader, Lorena Durán, and Josephine Skriver in Montenegro. On the set, Thot posed in front of rolling hills, tranquil teal seas and cliffside residences.
The model called her shoot day “an absolute dream”, describing the European nation’s landscape as “more beautiful than [she] could have ever imagined.” As while Thot’s day was filled with glamorous images that would commence her two-year stint with the magazine, it was her impact that the model embraced with gratitude.
“I’m South Sudanese born and raised in Australia; this moment is rare for people like me,” the model continued. “I’m grateful to represent both my home countries and represent Africa on a global scale.” This sentiment mirrors an ambition she disclosed to Marie Claire two years before her rookie debut, where the model shared her hopes for her career in the industry.
“The beautiful thing about fashion is it’s an always-changing industry [in terms of diversity]. We’re at a point right now, especially the younger generation, where everybody needs our voice and needs us to say what we want the fashion industry to look like in five years,” she told the publication at the turn of the decade. “When it comes to diversity in the industry, I’m happy to be a part of that change.”