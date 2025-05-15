The Herbert Twins Were Total Blizzard Babes in These 6 Frames From Switzerland
It had been nearly half a century since a pair of twins graced the pages of SI Swimsuit—but no longer. That’s where Elisha and Renee Herbert come in.
Hailing from Australia, the content creators flew across the globe for their inaugural shoot with the brand, joining photographer Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
While on the snowy set, the Herberts hit the slopes in their bikinis for a dreamy shoot that appeared to be plucked right out of a snow globe.
The twins also shared a behind the scenes vlog from their first shoot with the brand on YouTubefollowing the release of the 2025 issue. In the video, the twins discussed how they found out they were joining the fold, their travels to Switzerland and Renee’s abrupt illness during the trip.
“I have risen from the dead,” Renee jokingly declared in the vlog. “I don’t really know what I had, but I feel a lot better today.” Like a champ, she joined her sister on the chilly terrain for a shoot that took our breath away.
“So insanely overwhelmed and grateful for this experience despite the pukes along the way,” Renee wrote on Instagram.
Elisha shared more frames of the twins on her own account, as well. “So stoked to be [a part] of the [SI Swimsuit] 2025 issue,” the model captioned the eight-slide carousel.
Fellow members of the SI Swimsuit family cheered on the rookies, who joined Denise Bidot, Parris Goebel, Rayna Vallandingham, Ming Lee Simmons and Nazanin Mandi as first-time features.
“Double trouble!!! Amazing!!! 🤩,” Penny Lane wrote on Elisha’s post. “Love all your shots!!”
“Incredible!! 💛,” Katrina Scott shared to Renee’s feed.
During the shoot, the models sported metallic bikinis and sherpa snow boots, fuzzy coats atop matching ivory swimsuits and even took a furry friend on a stroll through Zurich.
They were the only two rookies to be photographed in the European nation, with all of their fellow rookies debuting in Jamaica. They joined fellow models Camille Kostek, Hunter McGrady, Jasmine Sanders and the aforementioned Lane in the snow.
