Inside Day 2 of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island 2024
A long weekend full of celebratory events dedicated to the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue came to a close on Sunday, May 19. Following a red carpet event at the magazine’s launch party in New York City on Thursday, brand stars jetted off to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., for two days worth of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island activity.
Saturday morning and afternoon consisted of an outdoor brunch and brand activations from Gold Bond, the official skin sponsor of the 60th anniversary issue, as well as Tarte Cosmetics and Electric Picks. In the evening, models and VIP guests enjoyed a wrap dinner at ABIAKA restaurant after walking the red carpet, where gold and all-black ensembles were the evening’s unofficial theme.
As for Sunday, it was all about resting and recovering after a whirlwind weekend of activity. Guests had the opportunity to “Recover Like a Model” with a morning workout led by four-time SI Swimsuit star Katie Austin, followed by a sound bath meditation conducted by rookie Sharina Gutierrez.
The certified fitness trainer and Katie Austin App creator walked fellow models and attendees through a brief poolside sweat sesh as Christen Harper and Berkleigh Wright helped demonstrate moves from the stage.
Continuing with the theme of mind and body wellness, lymphatic massages and IV drips were also available to help guests feel revitalized after plenty of fun in the sun.
That’s officially a wrap on launch week events for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to purchase the magazine here. This year’s 60th anniversary issue features seven different covers, including a triptych of brand legends in addition to four individual covers of Kate Upton, Chrissy Teigen, Hunter McGrady and Gayle King.