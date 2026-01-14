Swimsuit

Penny Lane Shares Stylish Peek Into Her New Year So Far and Fellow Models Are Loving It

The former Swim Search cowinner’s first Instagram post of 2026 is a personal mood board for fellow wellness enthusiasts.

Bailey Colon

Penny Lane
Penny Lane / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated

The beginning of Penny Lane’s 2026 has been rooted in wellness and intentionality, the two-time SI Swimsuit model shared to Instagram yesterday, Jan. 14.

In a 16-slide carousel—consisting of a calming sauna session, a red light therapy selfie and a reel showcasing her strength on a Pilates reformer, the Cheshire, England native has appeared to welcome a restful start to the new year, and fellow brand models are totally here for it.

SI Swimsuit models make noise

“Proof of life 🤍,” Lane captioned her first post of 2026, and posed in the mirror in a solid-colored athleisure set for its cover image. Its comments section was flooded by a few familiar names.

“I miss u,” Katie Austin wrote.

“Ahhhhhhhh,” Alix Earle chimed in.

“the prettiesttt,” Rayna Vallandingham added. Another 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie, Denise Bidot, penned, "❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Sharina Gutierrez, who co-won the 2023 Swim Search with Lane, commented a singular heart-eyed emoji, while Leyna Bloom, who covered the front page of the 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue, chimed in with a solo red heart.

Lane’s 2025 with SI Swimsuit

The model had a rather busy 2025 with the magazine, ranging from her striking sophomore photo shoot to her third SI Swimsuit Runway Show. Take a look at just some of her adventures below.

In Zurich, Switzerland

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Lane followed up her ravishing 2024 rookie campaign in Portugal with a showstopping stint in Zurich, Switzerland for the 2025 issue. She joined rookies Elisha Herbert and Renee Herbert, alongside a trio of SI Swimsuit Legends—Camille Kostek, Hunter McGrady and Jasmine Sanders—in the European nation.

In New York City

Penny Lane attends the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Penny Lane / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated

In May, Lane celebrated her latest SI Swimsuit feature at the Hard Rock Hotel New York, where she donned a plunging two-toned gown on location for the magazine’s launch party.

With her caramel-colored hair in loose waves, she added a singular chunky gold bangle and hoops of the same hardware to complete her look. Plus, the model extended her stay in the Big Apple to take part in the first-ever SI Swimsuit Social Club.

In Miami

Penny Lane
Penny Lane at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at W South Beach. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish. / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Roughly two weeks later, Lane headed down to Miami for Swim Week on May 30 and May 31. In the Sunshine State, she participated in her third-straight SI Swimsuit Runway Show, where she donned an all-denim look from Two Fish and Denimcratic, as well as this spotted number from Heidi Fish.

More fashion

Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

