Penny Lane Shares Stylish Peek Into Her New Year So Far and Fellow Models Are Loving It
The beginning of Penny Lane’s 2026 has been rooted in wellness and intentionality, the two-time SI Swimsuit model shared to Instagram yesterday, Jan. 14.
In a 16-slide carousel—consisting of a calming sauna session, a red light therapy selfie and a reel showcasing her strength on a Pilates reformer, the Cheshire, England native has appeared to welcome a restful start to the new year, and fellow brand models are totally here for it.
SI Swimsuit models make noise
“Proof of life 🤍,” Lane captioned her first post of 2026, and posed in the mirror in a solid-colored athleisure set for its cover image. Its comments section was flooded by a few familiar names.
“I miss u,” Katie Austin wrote.
“Ahhhhhhhh,” Alix Earle chimed in.
“the prettiesttt,” Rayna Vallandingham added. Another 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie, Denise Bidot, penned, "❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Sharina Gutierrez, who co-won the 2023 Swim Search with Lane, commented a singular heart-eyed emoji, while Leyna Bloom, who covered the front page of the 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue, chimed in with a solo red heart.
Lane’s 2025 with SI Swimsuit
The model had a rather busy 2025 with the magazine, ranging from her striking sophomore photo shoot to her third SI Swimsuit Runway Show. Take a look at just some of her adventures below.
In Zurich, Switzerland
Lane followed up her ravishing 2024 rookie campaign in Portugal with a showstopping stint in Zurich, Switzerland for the 2025 issue. She joined rookies Elisha Herbert and Renee Herbert, alongside a trio of SI Swimsuit Legends—Camille Kostek, Hunter McGrady and Jasmine Sanders—in the European nation.
In New York City
In May, Lane celebrated her latest SI Swimsuit feature at the Hard Rock Hotel New York, where she donned a plunging two-toned gown on location for the magazine’s launch party.
With her caramel-colored hair in loose waves, she added a singular chunky gold bangle and hoops of the same hardware to complete her look. Plus, the model extended her stay in the Big Apple to take part in the first-ever SI Swimsuit Social Club.
In Miami
Roughly two weeks later, Lane headed down to Miami for Swim Week on May 30 and May 31. In the Sunshine State, she participated in her third-straight SI Swimsuit Runway Show, where she donned an all-denim look from Two Fish and Denimcratic, as well as this spotted number from Heidi Fish.