7 Satin SI Swimsuit Looks That Effortlessly Elevate Seaside Style
At SI Swimsuit, swimwear is on our mind year-round. So while the seasons might be shifting, we’re still thinking about these summertime sets that shined (literally) in the fold.
Yumi Nu in Belize
In her most recent shoot with the brand, Nu touched down in Belize for SI Swimsuit’s 2024 issue. In the Central American country, the former cover girl—who scored a front-page spot with the magazine in 2022—wore this Meshki number, which we deemed as a go-to suit for bachelorette parties in July.
Martha Stewart in the Dominican Republic
SI Swimsuit’s 2023 cover girl, Stewart, stole the show in this oversized marigold cover-up from TORSO CREATIONS. In fact, it was this outfit that graced the issue’s front page in May of that year, when Stewart made history by securing a cover feature at age 81.
Duckie Thot in Montenegro
Thot made her first SI Swimsuit appearance alongside fellow rookies Olivia Ponton and Katie Austin in Montenegro for the magazine’s 2022 edition. She accessorized this shiny string suit by Tropic of C with oversized Free People hoops and a New York Vintage bracelet as she rocked her debut campaign.
Tanaye White in Sacramento, Calif.
Following White’s Swim Search win (alongside Kathy Jacobs) in 2020, the two-time SI Swimsuit model made her rookie debut in Sacramento, Calif. On set, she sported this stappy Ola Vida suit featuring dynamic cut-outs on both garments. Looking for a bikini that catches the eye? This suit is for you.
Suni Lee in Boca Raton, Fla.
While satin suits have been a staple at the magazine for years, they were most recently showcased on rookies—like Lee—and SI Swimsuit Legends alike in its latest issue. The two-time Olympic medal winner soaked up the sun in Boca Raton for her debut with the brand while wearing this chartreuse suit from FAE.
Brooks Nader in Bermuda
Also in the magazine’s 2025 edition, Nader secured her seventh photo shoot with SI Swimsuit. Gracing the pages of the magazine every year after her Swim Search win in 2019, the brand staple rocked this Elisabetta Franchi one-piece at her latest stint in Bermuda. Learn more about this halter-neck monokini here!
Alix Earle in Miami, Fla.
Earle showcased this satin set from Fleur du Mal during her history-making SI Swimsuit debut in 2024. Cementing her spot as the brand’s first digital cover model, the social media sensation shot with Yu Tsai in Miami, Fla., before meeting up with the photographer once again in Jamaica for her first feature in the physical magazine.