SI Swimsuit Week in Review: Chrissy Teigen 'Swore' She'd Never Do This and Martha Stewart Hits 101
No matter where they are in the world, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models are going to garner attention and are always keeping busy. This week the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models had some major news to share. SI Swimsuit’s 2023 cover star Martha Stewart released her 101st book while Ilona Maher and Chrissy Teigen are opening up like never before on their new podcasts.
Anitta, Ming Lee Simmons and Cindy Kimberly revealed their exciting partnerships and Olivia Ponton joined fashion royalty at a launch in NYC. Below keep reading to see more about what each of these ladies has been up to.
Martha Stewart
The lifestyle legend hit 101 –books that is! Earlier this week, she shared that “Martha Stewart’s Gardening Handbook: The Essential Guide to Designing, Planting, and Growing” is available and perfect for anyone with a green thumb or for someone who wants to become more adept in outdoor activities. One tip that readers may find is that “It’s important to plant peas as soon as possible in spring in order to get a full harvest before hot summer temperatures arrive,” Stewart wrote on Instagram.
Also this week, it was announced that she along with Jose Andres will be hosting NBC’s Yes, Chef that premieres April 28. It is sure to be entertaining and intense, and we don’t mean from the heat!
Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton joined Suki Waterhouse, Delilah Belle and others at the Michael Kors & Amazon Launch Dinner in NYC. The evening was at Arva at Aman New York, so per Ponton it called for a “little black dress kind of night.” The SI Swimsuit model shared with followers her look and how she accessorized the one-shouldered mini dress.
Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher and her sisters Olivia and Adrianna are about to make waves in the podcasting world with House of Maher, their new weekly podcast that will focus on the Team USA rugby player’s life in addition to a wide range of topics that involve athletics and pop culture. "I’ve always believed in showing up as your full, authentic self whether that’s on the rugby pitch, on social media, or now, in the podcast world,” Ilona told PEOPLE of the Wave original series, which launching on March 25 in partnership with Samsung Galaxy. “And my sisters Olivia and Adrianna always bring out the best, most authentic version of me — you wouldn’t believe how much we laughed on set. This show is about just showing up as yourself and having fun while doing it.”
Anitta
The Brazilian singer and SI Swimsuit model has something special coming out with True Religion. In order to promote the new collaboration, she was on hand in NYC for the brand’s Spring Press Preview where her bomber jacket may or may not be a clue into the looks for the collab.
Chrissy Teigen
Despite ‘swearing’ to never have a podcast of her own, the SI Swimsuit legend shared with her followers that she is in fact the newest podcast host with Self Conscious with Chrissy Teigen. “I promise to always be a work in progress with you all,” she wrote on Instagram along with some images from the launch party. “Let’s do this damn life the best we can!!”
The podcast will of course feature Teigen’s humor and candor and focus on wellness. Her first guest was Mel Robbins, whose Let Them Method is becoming the go to for the masses on how to deal with others.
Cindy Kimberly
Cindy Kimberly is the face of the new Juicy Couture UK Spring Summer ’25 campaign. In it, the UK-based SI Swimsuit model wears their signature velour suits, a bathing suit and a girly pink tank top.
Ming Lee Simmons
Ming Lee Simmons suited up in a different way for the LaQuan Smith x Puma collaboration. Stepping into the ring, the 2025 SI Swimsuit Rookie showed off athleisure and some fiery sneakers.