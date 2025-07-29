These 6 Swim Search Finalists Took Our Breath Away in Turks & Caicos Five Years Ago
There are only two more days to cast your vote for the winner of SI Swimsuit’s open casting call, Swim Search. The six finalists—who walked in the brand’s annual Runway Show during Swim Week in May—include Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
While we’re eagerly anticipating the results of the 2025 casting competition, we’re throwing it back to another powerhouse group of six Swim Search finalists, who graced the beaches of Turks & Caicos in 2020.
Shot by Yu Tsai, Brielle Anyea, Clarissa Bowers, Jamea Lynee, Kathy Jacobs, Christie Valdiserri and Tanaye White met up with the photographer and the SI Swimsuit team for their tropical individual shoots with the brand.
“I have absolutely no words for how I feel being on set right now for SI Swim 2020,” Valdiserri told us while on set. “I’m so insanely grateful and empowered that someone who has lost their hair and was so scared to share it with the world is now shooting with one of the most iconic magazines in the world.”
The group joined professional surfers Malia Manuel, Courtney Conlogue and two-time SI Swimsuit model Caroline Marks in the Caribbean. Of the finalists, Jacobs and White were named co-winners of the competition and were awarded with rookie features in the magazine’s 2021 issue the following year.
“Tanaye, who participated in Swim Search two years in a row, is incredibly resilient and strong. She brings so much value to our team and has shown such tenacity in achieving her goals,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day told Fox News of the duo. “Kathy unapologetically shows the world who she is and stands behind everything she believes in. We love her for that.”
With the win, the White and Jacobs traveled to Sacramento and Tampa, respectively, for their rookie shoots in the fold. Jacobs made history as the magazine’s oldest rookie, and White went on to shoot another feature in the fold in 2022, all stemming from the open casting call.
“SI unifies and attracts women of all shapes, sizes, ages, careers and cultures from all corners of the world,“ their fellow finalist Bowers explained. “The open casting call draws in an incredibly well-rounded group of women, all seeking to empower and support one another.“
Who will join SI Swimsuit as a 2026 rookie? Vote for the newest winner of Swim Search here.