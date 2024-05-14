Your Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 Cover Models: Chrissy Teigen, Hunter McGrady, Kate Upton, Gayle King and More
View the 2024 SI Swimsuit photo gallery for Chrissy Teigen here.
View the 2024 SI Swimsuit photo gallery for Hunter McGrady here.
View the 2024 SI Swimsuit photo gallery for Kate Upton here.
View the 2024 SI Swimsuit photo gallery for Gayle King here.
As SI Swimsuit celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, we are honored to announce that Chrissy Teigen, Hunter McGrady, Kate Upton and Gayle King are your 2024 issue cover models. Each woman serves as an inspiration in her own unique way, championing beliefs that SI Swimsuit has long upheld: the importance of representation and the polysemous nature of beauty.
“A 60th anniversary is a big deal. It might not be recognized as lavishly as the number that 50 is, but we felt we should wholeheartedly celebrate 60, too, for a simple reason: because the journey we’ve been on for the past 10 years is something we humbly consider to be revolutionary,” says SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day. “We have shattered stereotypes. We have embraced diversity. We have championed inclusivity. With each passing year, we have challenged ourselves to push boundaries and redefine what it means to be Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.”
Chrissy Teigen
This marks Teigen’s ninth year with SI Swimsuit, and her second cover girl moment. The supermodel, who starred in every issue from her debut in 2010 through ’17, graced the cover of the 2014 edition, SI Swimsuit’s 50th anniversary issue. From the moment she became a rookie, it was clear Teigen was going to be a star, and bringing her back for a solo cover a decade later was an easy decision. The model has represented SI Swimsuit while simultaneously growing her own brand, forging a path to success as a best-selling author, businesswoman and TV personality.
The stunning collection of new photos tells the story of a woman, 10 years older, wiser; an entrepreneur, a modeling mogul, an incredible chef, a mom of four, and still, a vision in front of the camera.
Hunter McGrady
When McGrady made her SI Swimsuit debut after being discovered through the brand’s Model Search program in 2017, it was immediately clear that she deserved a place in the franchise.
McGrady is a ferocious advocate for women everywhere. Using her platform to champion body positivity and inclusivity in every corner of the industry, she’s sparked conversations and inspired change. The mom of two is always unapologetically herself and unafraid to point out when and where brands fall short (as often they do). Her podcast, Model Citizen, serves as a platform for candid discussions about self-love, confidence and breaking barriers.
Kate Upton
One of the most iconic models in SI Swimsuit history, Upton’s first cover in 2012 stirred controversy. Despite her undeniable beauty, and the fact that putting her on the front of the magazine was a no-brainer, the unexpected backlash over her body type prompted the brand to reevaluate who should be featured on future covers. It feels fitting to have the catalyst for so much change back in a publication that now celebrates women from all walks of life, like a homecoming. It’s a full-circle moment.
SI Swimsuit began to evolve, and with it, so did Upton. Today, she embodies more than just a supermodel: she’s also a mom, a wife, an actress, a businesswoman, a fashionista and the host of Hulu’s Dress My Tour.
Gayle King
The entire nation knows King from her authoritative voice and work in the journalism industry. But the longtime CBS Mornings cohost is just as powerful on camera in a bathing suit as she is in a power suit, and her joy, confidence and radiance are all palpable.
King represents a multifaceted woman of color, whose success, work ethic and humility impress us every day. Her SI Swimsuit cover is a sign that women from all walks of life must not only be seen and heard, but also celebrated.
...and 23 more Legends
SI Swimsuit wanted to honor the milestone that is six decades of the publication. As a result, we introduce three additional covers, all featuring SI Swimsuit alumni who have had a tremendous impact on the industry and the franchise.
“We created three covers, a triptych that speaks to the collective strength, power, beauty and diversity that is what SI Swimsuit looks like at 60,” says Day. “Sure, it looks back on history. But more significantly, it’s a window into the present—where we are right now—and a hope for the future.”
Brenna Huckaby, Brooklyn Decker, Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Christie Brinkley, Danielle Herrington, Hailey Clauson, Halima Aden, Jasmine Sanders, Kate Love, Leyna Bloom, Lily Aldridge, Martha Stewart, Maye Musk, Megan Rapinoe, Molly Sims, Nina Agdal, Paige Spiranac, Paulina Porizkova, Roshumba Williams, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks and Winnie Harlow, as well as our four solo cover models, gathered in Florida for an epic weekend photo shoot. These women are more than just pretty faces. They are moms, entrepreneurs, Olympians, actresses, activists and multigenerational inspirations.