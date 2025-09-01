These Behind the Scenes Pics of Cameron Brink Are the Definition of Fierce
When Cameron Brink joined SI Swimsuit for the first time this year for a sun-soaked photo shoot in Boca Raton, Fla., we knew we were in for something incredible—and we were absolutely right.
But that level of excellence is to be expected from the Los Angeles Sparks basketball player. Selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, the athlete has already made her mark on the sport. And this summer, she also made her highly anticipated return to the court after being out of action due to an injury she sustained in 2024, which left her sitting on the sidelines for just over a year.
And you better believe Brink brought that same A-game energy she displays each time she hits the hardwood to the sandy beaches of Florida for her first-ever SI Swimsuit feature, delivering dynamic poses while modeling an array of gorgeous designer swimwear.
View Brink’s full 2025 SI Swimsuit gallery here!
Traveling down to the Sunshine State, Brink joined fellow athletes Anna Hall, Ali Truwit, Caroline Marks, Eileen Gu, Gabby Thomas, Jordan Chiles, Nelly Korda, Suni Lee and Toni Breidinger in front of photographer Ben Horton’s lens for a breathtaking photo shoot at The Boca Raton.
Today, we’re taking a look back at this marvelous moment, giving you a sneak peek into Horton’s camera roll for a never-before-seen, behind the scenes look at this stylish superstar’s time on the SI Swimsuit set!
“I simply cannot say enough good things about the team and the way they made me feel,” the Sparks player told SI Swimsuit of her experience shooting with the brand. “It’s really hard to put your body out there for everyone to see, but the team truly made me feel so confident and so loved, and we were just blasting music the whole morning, and there were just such good vibes all around.”
She went on, adding, “This has been circled on my bucket list for as long as I can remember, so I just can’t say ‘thank you’ enough to the Sports Illustrated Swim team. Everyone who was a part of the day, it was truly very magical.”
And that magic was especially evident in the candid shots captured during her time on the shoreline, as the model was all smiles and good vibes for her sunny shoot day.