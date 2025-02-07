Cameron Brink Stuns in Bra-Revealing Sheer Top, Leather Mini Skirt for NYC Trip
Cameron Brink brought effortless edge and high fashion energy to New York City during her whirlwind two-day trip ahead of fashion week. The WNBA rookie and style icon took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots from her visit, and her outfit of choice was nothing short of jaw-dropping.
The athlete embraced the sheer trend with a see-through black mesh button-down layered over a flirty animal-print bra, creating a sultry peek-a-boo moment. She paired the daring top with a burgundy leather mini skirt and sheer black tights, adding a bold yet polished touch to her look. The animal print carried through to the inner lining of her oversized black trench coat, which she draped over her ensemble to brave the chilly NYC weather.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit model accessorized with tons of dangly bracelets, her stunning diamond engagement ring (shoutout to fiancé Ben Felter, who proposed during Paris Fashion Week last fall) and a luxurious wristwatch from Eric Wind.
Her long blonde locks were styled into semi-tight curls with lots of volume at the roots and parted to one side. The New Balance ambassador opted for a fresh, glowy glam look including a luminous, flawless base, feathered brows, sharp dark winged eyeliner, a sheer wash of taupe eyeshadow, chiseled cheekbones, rosy blush and a glossy plump bold red berry lip.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
“48 hrs in NY 🍎,” the Stanford University alumnus captioned the post, teasing her short but stylish stay in the Big Apple. Brink, who was named the new face of Urban Decay last year, also included stunning snaps from her Urban Decay x Cam Brink Face Bond Luminizer launch event. She donned the most beautiful form-fitting, long-sleeve floor-length dress ($328) from Helsa Studios in a now-sold-out beige shade, featuring delicate flattering ruched details on the bust and hips.
She posed for some glamorous shots at the party, as well as snapped a cute mirror selfie with the Wildflower Kensington lipstick kisses phone case ($37).
Whether gracing red carpets, attending high-profile events or effortlessly elevating street style, Brink continues to solidify her status as a force beyond sports. She was the No. 2 overall pick in the historic 2024 WNBA Draft, landing with the Los Angeles Sparks. However, her rookie season was cut short last summer after she suffered a torn ACL. But, the New Jersey native is on the road to recovery and hoping to be back next season. In the meantime, she has become a staple of the 3-on-3 Unrivaled league’s social media presence.