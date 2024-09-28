Sixtine Is a Queen in the Greek Islands in a Royal Blue Swimwear Set
SI Swimsuit model Sixtine can’t sit still for too long. The two-time brand star, who posed for Yu Tsai in Dominica for her rookie feature last year and returned to the fold for the 2024 issue after her photo shoot in Belize, is always on the go. Whether she’s jet-setting from New York City to Los Angeles and back in 24 hours for exciting new modeling ventures, or she’s on a lavish European getaway, the 26-year-old is constantly serving looks and curating the best Instagram content.
In a new Instagram post, Sixtine looked dreamy as ever during her latest trip to Greece. She showed off her radiant smile, sun-kissed end-of-summer glow and curves in the royal blue Cyprus Top ($79) and Bottoms ($69) from Bydee swimwear. The Australian brand is loved by tons of celebs like Tate McRae, Halle Bailey and Millie Bobby Brown, as well as SI Swimsuit stars like Xandra Pohl and Alix Earle. Sixtine is also a huge fan of Monday Swimwear and Pacsun’s swimsuit selection.
The content creator posed while leaning against the steel railing of a boat right in the middle of the beautiful blue waters with just a few small boats and cliffs behind her. She accessorized with a dainty gold beaded chain and a heart pendant necklace, as well as gold bangles and a few hoop earrings.
“i need to work on my dives 🧜🏼♀️@portokoukla_cruises,” Sixtine captioned the Sept. 25 carousel. She included a video of herself diving in one of the slides, as well as tons of stunning and glamorous bikini pics.
“And this is why I follow you 🥹🫶🏻You give me so much confidence and that it’s okay to have curves!,” one fan gushed in the comments.
Today, the body neutrality TikToker, who first went viral for her Swimsuit Series, uses her platform to share her message that you should love your body for all the incredible things it allows you to do, rather than for what it looks like.
“I would define body neutrality as acceptance of your body, without the need to love it. Body neutrality focuses on accepting your body for what it is: a body. I can appreciate my body for what it allows me to do—dance with my friends, laugh until my stomach hurts, climb the millions of steps it takes to get to my New York apartment—without needing to love my so-called flaws,” she shared, further explaining how she reached that mindset. “My body is not made for aesthetic purposes and my own purpose and worth doesn’t need to revolve around it. My body allows me to live my life how I want to and it doesn’t need to be more than that. The idea of thinness is shoved down our throats at every point as women, so it was an uphill journey getting here. I would say I faked it till I made it.”