Lauren Chan’s Message to SI Swim Search Hopefuls Is So Inspiring
If you’re going to get advice on how to rock an SI Swimsuit photo shoot or runway, who better to get it from than 2025 cover model Lauren Chan?
The three-time SI Swimsuit model has had an undeniably incredible 2025 so far. As mentioned above, she was one of four cover models for the 2025 issue thanks to her beautiful Bermuda shoot, where she also penned a poignant essay published in the magazine. She then danced the night away at the SI Swimsuit Launch Party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York back in May before walking in the SI Swimsuit 2025 Runway Show at Swim Week in Miami, Fla., in June. Then last week, she was crowned “The Hottest Woman on Earth” by Them.
We caught up with the model and size-inclusion advocate during launch week at the SI Swimsuit Social Club in New York City, where we asked Chan if she had any advice to share with this year’s rookies and Swim Search finalists.
She started with the rookies, whom she had a simple message—or more accurately, a specific non-message—for, saying, “Yeah, no advice for rookies. They’re doing their thing. I’m so happy for them all. Many of them are very, very, very accomplished women that I probably need advice from.”
Then, Chan turned her attention to Swim Search hopefuls, whom she had perfect advice for—and it had nothing to do with photo shoot poses or runway walks, but with bringing the one thing only they can bring to the table: their most authentic selves.
“But for any Swim Search hopefuls—[and it’s] been so fun to meet so many of them this weekend—I would say that for me, my journey here has been all about story and perspective and evolving what kind of person people think deserves to be platformed in SI Swimsuit,” Chan said. “So to lean into who you are and really make it your whole big, beautiful thing.”
SI Swimsuit’s Swim Search is an annual open casting call that aims to explore and highlight new talent, with the winner(s) of the casting call earning a coveted prize: a guaranteed spot as a rookie in the following year’s SI Swimsuit issue.
In case you missed it, our pool (no pun intended, but we’ll take it!) of 2025 Swim Search hopefuls has officially been narrowed down to six fabulous finalists, including Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.