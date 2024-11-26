Swimsuit

Models, Fans React to Ilona Maher’s Stunning, Unreleased SI Swimsuit Images: ‘Icon’

In honor of the rugby player heading into the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ finale tonight, we shared some gorgeous new images from her September photo shoot in Bellport, N.Y.

Ananya Panchal

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

It’s been almost three months since we photographed Ilona Maher for the cover of the September digital issue, and we’re still not over her stunning images. Today, SI Swimsuit surprise dropped an additional 18 brand-new, unreleased images from the photo shoot with Ben Watts on Fire Island Beach in Bellport, N.Y. Check out the pics here.

The Vermont native, who has made a name for herself as a trailblazing female athlete, body-positive influencer and internet comedian, is constantly inspiring an entire generation of young women to be confident and true to themselves.

The Olympic athlete, who brought home Team USA’s first bronze medal in rugby sevens at the Paris games earlier this year, has been making headlines for her incredible run on Dancing With the Stars. Maher and her partner, professional dancer and choreographer Alan Bersten are headed to the Season 33 finale tonight, and we certainly know who we’re voting for.

“Finale day feels! 🫶Ever since @ilonamaher was announced as SI Swimsuit’s September digital issue cover model in late August, the internet has collectively been hyping up (and, let’s face it, drooling over) the Olympic athlete. & just in time for #DWTS finale tonight we’re sharing 18 brand-new, never before seen SI Swimsuit photos of Ilona. ✨,” SI Swimsuit wrote on Instagram accompanying a couple of the never been seen before images of Maher.

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Ralph Lauren. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“Loving this 👏👏,” 2024 rookie Sharina Gutierrez commented.

“LEGEND!!!! She’s going to WINNN!!! 🙌⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️,” makeup artist Jodie Boland manifested.

“OUR QUEEN 🙌🙌🙌,” DJ and magazine rookie Xandra Pohl added.

“OUR GIRL IS GONNA WIN IT I FEEL IT!!!” Sarah Nicole Landry exclaimed.

“glowing as always 😍😍,” a follower wrote.

“Superwoman🔥🔥🔥🔥,” fellow DWTS contestant Jenn Tran stated.

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“The icon I’ve needed since childhood 🔥,” one fan said.

“She is a goddess!! A queen!! Thank you SI for highlighting such beauty and strength for little girls to look up to! She really is an amazing woman! :),” another gushed.

“Gosh I’m obsessed with you! So inspirational. I wish we were besties 💪🏼,” someone else chimed.

“the type of role model you never forget. i’ll be 80 still thinking about you,” one user declared.

“All I want for Christmas is Ilona to win the mirror ball trophy 🏆❤️,” another fan wished.

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by ALAÏA. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Dancing With the Stars airs at 8 p.m. E.T. on ABC and Disney +. To vote for Maher and Bersten during the live show, text “Ilona” to 21523.

