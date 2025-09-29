5 SI Swim Looks Crafted From Unexpected Fabrics That Prove Swimwear Should Never Be Boring
While there are definitely some staple fabrics when it comes to crafting the perfect swimsuit—nylon blends, polyester, spandex, etc.—sometimes those old standbys can become stale. That’s when it’s time to reinvent your style by bringing something truly unique out of your closet.
From distressed denims and supple furs to figure-hugging latex and intricate beading, SI Swimsuit models have showcased an array of poolside looks designed using anything but basic materials over the years, and it’s high time we take a look at a few alternatives to your standard swimwear fabric fare.
Yumi Nu, Belize 2024: Satin
When Nu hit the beautiful beaches of Belize in last year’s issue wearing this silky white satin two-piece by MESHKI, she took an otherwise basic monochrome bikini moment to the next level. The shine on the material added a much-needed luxe look to the simple swimsuit, upgrading the entire ensemble and making it pleasing not only to the wearer but also to any lucky onlooker.
Also, the way the golden hour sunlight caught the fabric to reflect on photographer Derek Kettela’s camera lens created an elegant, ethereal look reminiscent of bridal styles. This proved to be some fun foreshadowing for Nu, as she announced her engagement to longtime partner Dimitri Dinas just last week!
Kim Kardashian, Dominican Republic 2023: Latex
Kardashian is no stranger to sporting a strange but stylish look, and her SI Swimsuit cover shoot was no exception. While wading in the crystal clear waters of the Dominican Republic, the SKIMS brand mogul donned an itty-bitty black latex string bikini from her sister Khloe Kardashian’s clothing brand, Good American.
And for several photos in the feature—which was captured by photographer Greg Swales—the reality TV star donned a pair of matching latex gloves from Avellano. The shiny accessory added an undeniable, unexpected edge to the look, taking the style from simple chic to cover model cool in seconds.
Hunter McGrady, Switzerland 2025: Fur
When you hear you’re going to be posing in a bikini in freezing temperatures, it only makes sense to seek out one crafted from a toastier material than your typical nylon—and what better material to use than a plush fur? McGrady experienced this in real-time when she traveled to Saas-Fee, Switzerland, for her photo shoot with Kettela, where she modeled this marvelous mint green three-piece set from Raquelle Pedraza.
“Listen, I wore a furkini in this issue, and I want to make that a trend,” McGrady told the brand when asked which swimsuit was her favorite from the snowy shoot. “I don’t know if you can swim in that, but girl, if you can lounge by the pool in that, then I don’t know. I think, let’s bring the furkini out.”
Duckie Thot, Puerto Rico 2023: Denim
We absolutely had to include this look from Thot’s Puerto Rico shoot with Kettela on this list. While denim is a favorite fabric for SI Swimsuit shoots, few models have pulled this unique style off as exceptionally well as Thot did here. Once this issue hit newsstands, her incredible Denimcratic look became one of the most memorable of that year.
But she didn’t wear merely one denim look—in fact, the styling for Thot’s entire Puerto Rico shoot was christened “For the Love of Denim,” with every look featuring the fabric in the swimwear itself or in an accessory inspired by it.
Brooks Nader, Bermuda 2025: Beads
Fittingly, the final entry on our list of alternative swimwear fabrics just so happens to be the most daring of the entire bunch: beads. Seven-time SI Swimsuit brand star Nader rocked this breathtaking micro bikini by Andi Bagus in Bermuda for her most recent appearance in the magazine, and the item was an immediate show-stopper.
Posing for photographer Ben Watts, both the top and bottom of the bikini (seen here on Nader and fellow SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin) were handcrafted with crisp white beads into an intricate starfish shape. While this fabric is absolutely not ideal for rigorous swimming in the ocean or running on the sands due to its delicate nature, there’s still no denying it makes for one seriously sultry photo!