SI Swimsuit Model Recap: 6 Instagram Posts We’re Thankful for This Week
From Thanksgiving celebrations yesterday to Black Friday sales today, it’s certainly been a whirlwind of a week. And while we made sure to enjoy some quality time with our loved ones around the table yesterday, there’s also plenty to be thankful for where SI Swimsuit models are concerned.
From career moves to chic outfits, our brand stars always know how to put their best foot forward on social media. Below, find a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit model Instagram moments from this week, all of which we’re grateful for in one way or another.
Toni Breidinger and Suni Lee
Two of SI Swimsuit’s newest athletes for the 2025 issue, Breidinger and Lee met up at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Breidinger, a race car driver, also snapped a pic with SI Swimsuit legend Winnie Harlow. We love it when worlds collide!
Ilona Maher
Though Maher and her professional dance partner Alan Bersten placed second on the Season 33 finale of Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday night, the SI Swimsuit digital issue cover model will always be No. 1 in our book. The pair shared the sweetest message following the live show thanking fans for all their support over the weeks.
Lauren Wasser
Gratitude is the name of the game this week, and 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Wasser has it in spades. She took to IG to share a thoughtful message on overcoming the challenge of losing her legs to toxic shock syndrome. As a women’s rights advocate and activist, Wasser always leaves us feeling inspired.
Jordan Chiles
Get ready to add a brand-new book to your TBR pile early next year! Chiles, an Olympic gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit model, will release her memoir, I’m That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams, on March 4, 2025.
Simone Biles
We love nothing more than a sweet relationship snapshot, and Biles, a two-time SI Swimsuit star, delivered with a game day pic alongside her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens. The two, who tied the knot in the spring of 2023, are always supporting one another’s athletic and professional endeavors.
Hailey Clauson
Now that Thanksgiving is officially behind us, we are fully ready to embrace the holiday season—and that, of course, includes fashion. Clauson, an SI Swimsuit legend and the brand’s 2016 cover model, nailed her seasonal ensemble, complete with a little black dress and shiny, pointed-toe red stilettos.