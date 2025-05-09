SI Swimsuit Week in Review: Zara’s 50th With Paulina Porizkova and Irina Shayk, Sue Bird’s New Role and More
This may have been fashion’s biggest week with the Met Gala, and some of the SI Swimsuit ladies were superstars in the mix from Serena Williams to Angel Reese. Gabby Thomas even made her well-deserved Met Gala debut in designer Priya Ahluwalia. Further south, Ellie Thumann walked a different red carpet in Frisco, Texas for the ACM Awards where country star Lainey Wilson won big. Olivia Culpo even got dressed up this week in a custom Marchesa to celebrate Baby McCaffrey at her surprise baby shower.
WNBA great Sue Bird had a big announcement as the first managing director for Team USA’s women’s basketball team –a role she was made for! And Zara broke the Internet with a short film and photo shoot by Steven Meisel that features 50 top models including SI Swimsuit alum Paulina Porizkova and Irina Shayk.
Keep scrolling for more about each of these major moments of the week.
Paulina Porizkova and Irina Shayk
Zara is turning 50, and to mark the special occasion, they united 50 iconic models including SI Swimsuit alum Irina Shayk and Paulina Porizkova for one epic shoot shot by Steven Meisel. The black and white photos and video feature talent including Cindy Crawford, Paloma Elsesser, Amelia Gray, Sora Choi, Candice Swanepoel, Linda Evangelista, Twiggy, Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima, Karlie Kloss and more dancing and singing to Diana Summer’s “I Feel Love.”
SI Swimsuit at the Met Gala
Angel Reese, Breanna Stewart, Serena Williams, Simone Biles as well as Gabby Thomas, who made her blue carpet debut, stunned at the 2025 Met Gala. The star athletes and SI Swimsuit talent paid close attention to the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” with the dress code instructing attendees to take on tailored suits and gowns inspired by “Black Dandyism.”
Biles’ evening was extra special as it marked the first time her husband Jonathan Owens was able to join her for the exclusive evening. The couple was even a part of the host committee that also included Reese, Doechii, Regina King and more. During the livestream, they joked that the Met Gala was more stressful to get ready for than the Olympics!
Ellie Thumann
On one of country music’s biggest nights, Ellie Thumann had the perfect accessory for her baby pink satin dress –a cowboy hat. The 23-year-old, who is from Arizona but lives in South Carolina, attended the ACM Awards in style and got to see an SI Swimsuit favorite, Kelsea Ballerini, Reba McEntire and more.
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo had the dreamiest surprise baby shower ahead of welcoming her and Christian McCaffrey’s first child together. While gathered with family and friends, they asked loved ones if they think the baby will be a boy or girl, which she posted on TikTok. The responses were mixed, and everyone had fun participating.
Sue Bird
The retired WNBA player was named the first managing director for Team USA’s women’s national team. She will be responsible for putting together the roster and coaching for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. “It’s a huge honor to be named managing director of USA Basketball’s Women’s National Team. Representing the United States has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to support the next generation as they carry that legacy on,” Bird, who is a five-time Olympic gold medalist, said. “I’m excited to take on this new role and to work alongside the USA Basketball staff and Board of Directors as we prepare for this upcoming chapter of USA Basketball.”