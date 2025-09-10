Camille Kostek’s Best SI Swimsuit Moments
Camille Kostek is a complete staple here at SI Swimsuit, joining the brand back in 2017, co-winning the inaugural open casting call. The Connecticut native, who is a former New England patriots cheerleader, knew she had found her home when meeting with the team for the first time.
And now, all these years later, the 33-year-old model has posed for nine photo shoots with the brand, achieving “Legend” status in 2024.
Looking back at Kostek’s journey with SI Swimsuit is nothing short of inspirational, as she was determined to make her dreams of becoming a successful model come true. Let’s travel back to the archives to get to know her story a bit better.
Kostek’s Swim Search shoot in 2018
As mentioned, Kostek was discovered by the brand through the first Swim Search, an open casting call in which women apply for spots in the magazine. As the content creator and TV host explains, this was a life-changing moment—especially after being rejected by modeling agencies.
While on the Superwomen With Rebecca Minkoff podcast, Kostek shared the difficult time she had trying to get a modeling deal, recalling a particularly discouraging meeting. “I was sitting in that six, eight range... and I was so young, and I was so desperate to be signed,” she stated. By the time she met SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day through Swim Search, she felt like it was “divine timing.”
“[Day] was like, ‘Excuse me, what? We love you like this,’” Kostek remembered, feeling accepted by the team at a time when she was used to constant “no”s for her body type.
As part of the open casting call, Kostek traveled to Belize for her first shoot with SI Swimsuit, posing for Yu Tsai’s lens. She and Haley Kalil ended up co-winning Swim Search, marking the start of a wonderful adventure full of amazing locations, confidence and sisterhood.
This year, while participating in SI Swimsuit’s Social Club pop-up in celebration of the magazine launch, Kostek reflected on the event being a full-circle moment for her. “Listening to girls’ stories at the panels, and the podcasts [...] that’s what attracted me [to join SI Swimsuit],” Kostek shared. “I used to show up at a lot of events. I used to wait in the rain.”
“I think it was 2016, I waited to meet Hailey Clauson and Ashley Graham. But I used to come [with] my magazines and stand in line and have all of them sign it,” she recalled. Little did she know that one day, she would become a brand staple just like the women she looked up to.
Her cover, as a rookie, in 2019
As if her next year with the brand couldn’t get more exciting, her official debut in the fold in 2019, as a rookie, landed her the cover. She made history as not only the first Swim Search co-winner, but also the first winner to end up on the front page of the magazine. For this feature, Kostek shot with photographer Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, Australia.
“I fully blacked out,” Kostek remembered of learning she landed she cover that year.
“I could not understand what I was looking at. Those big ole Sports Illustrated letters right behind your head—it hits different,” she added, referencing seeing her cover on a poster board for the first time, as she was surprised by Day.
“This is living proof to ‘trust the process’ ‘everything happens for a reason’ and ‘when the time is right...,’” Kostek penned on Instagram in 2019. “THIS cover is my living proof that what’s meant to be will be. This cover came after countless NO’s. This cover came after years of rejection. This cover came after 10 years of talking about wanting to simply be a @si_swimsuit model in the issue. This cover came after submitting a video for the first ever open call two years ago.”
Dominican Republic in 2020
Of course, after her momentous cover moment, Kostek returned to the fold in 2020 with another dreamy photo shoot, this time in the Dominican Republic. This shoot marked the first of two features from the gorgeous tropical location for her. Posing for Kate Powers’s camera, the model brought poise, confidence and positivity to set.
“my happy place [bikini emoji] on a beach in a bikini and BACK WITH MY SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT FAMILY !!!!” Kostek wrote on Instagram when announcing her 2020 shoot.
“I live for the feeling that shooting for this magazine brings me, the people it has brought into my life and the journey life took me on to get to this point [heart emoji],” she added.
Hollywood, Fla., in 2021
Back for another year in 2021, Kostek channeled a bright and bold aesthetic in sunny Hollywood, Fla. This time, she worked with photographer Ben Watts to bring these gorgeous shots to life. In different colors and fun, ‘70s-inspired designs, the brand star was the picture of beachside glamour for her fourth year with SI Swimsuit.
“It was unbelievable, it was very windy!” she shared while on set in the Sunshine State. “A lot of sand in the mouth, a lot of sand in the hair, but worth it! Usually we have someone sitting there, a hairdresser doing the wind blower, or with the leaf blower, but we did not need that today.”
And while Kostek was used to the process by this point, the special feeling was far from fading. In fact, she declared at the time of her 2021 feature: “I have to say, this is my favorite shoot to date.” What made the shoot even more memorable was that it was actually on Kostek’s birthday.
“Blessed to be BACK BABY !!!!! [butterfly emojis],” Kostek wrote on Instagram ahead of the 2021 issue drop. “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2021 !!!! Fun fact this is how I spent my birthday this year. [smiling face with hearts emoji]. I just had to keep it a secret [partying face emoji]. best pandemic birthday ever @si_swimsuit.”
St. Croix in 2022
Coming back for another year with SI Swimsuit, Kostek was a blonde bombshell in St. Croix for the 2022 issue. She posed for Derek Kettela’s lens for a collection of stunning photos, seeing her pose on the beach, in the water and on a boat. Embracing different beachy aesthetics, the model proved she can pull off any style or trend.
This year was another special one for Kostek, who shared that some of her family is from the U.S. Virgin Islands, making the location close to her heart.
“My mom grew up in the Virgin Islands and I still have family on the island, so the moment I found out I’d be shooting in a place so close to my heart for a brand so close to my heart … I was exploding with gratitude and excitement,” she wrote on Instagram in Year 5 with SI Swimsuit.
“Relaxed, aligned, full of joy, kissed by the sun and grateful,” she later penned on Instagram, describing her mood on set.
Dominican Republic, again, in 2023
Returning to the location she shot in for the 2020 issue, Kostek was totally angelic in the Dominican Republic for the 2023 magazine, a.k.a. her sixth year with the brand. Posing for James Macari, she leaned into classic colors and patterns, with her near-makeup-free glam showing off her sweet freckles.
While on set for the 2023 issue, Kostek reflected on the life-changing Swim Search experience and her 2019 cover, a pivotal time in her career.
“Whenever I’m feeling lost, or looking for a new direction, or not sure where I’m going to go next in life, it’s a reminder,” she shared. “[The cover photo] means so much more to me than being in a bikini. It’s the message that it sent out to so many and the people that it allowed me to connect with, and it reminds me of all of the things I had to get through personally to be in a space where I could glow and be recognized.”
Portugal in 2024
For the 2024 issue, Kostek returned for not just one shoot, but two, in the fold. First up, she traveled to the gorgeous Portugal, where she posed in the rainy streets for Ben Watts's lens. Inspired by classic J. Crew items, the SI Swimsuit fashion team styled the model in classic patterns and fun colors.
After the issue came out, Kostek recalled one particular shot that took her by surprise, as seen below.
“We lost the light but still had one more swimsuit to capture!!” she shared on Instagram. “In all of my years shooting with this brand we have always wrapped right before the sun sets on a beach, so this was a first for me to shoot in the dark at an outdoor hotel pool with high flash to capture the final look [camera emoji]. It was so dark that I couldn’t quite find where @wattsupphoto lens was to make direct eye contact with but @mj_day knew the moment we got THE shot and called a wrap [clapperboard emoji]. This shot ended up landing a spot as a centerfold in the 2024 issue and is now one of my favorites because it’s so unique from all my sunlit photos on beaches around the world.”
Becoming an SI Swimsuit Legend in 2024
Also that year, Kostek had the honor of being initiated into the class of SI Swimsuit Legends for a special shoot in honor of the 60th anniversary. Joined by 26 other incredible models who have shaped the magazine in the last decade, the model was touched by the major milestone and has shared her gratitude for it on multiple occasions.
“I almost feel like I’ve been inducted into the SI Swimsuit Hall of Fame. Being on the cover, I didn’t think it could get better than that—and it did,” she shared while on set in Hollywood, Fla.
“Sometimes I stop and reflect about the journey that it took to get here and I had dreamt of a day like this coming,” the model continued. “The best part is that life is so unpredictable, which is scary, but then it’s like these euphoric moments that make it so worthwhile to not know what’s around the corner. Living out these dreams has been incredible and beyond.”
Switzerland in 2025
And, of course, Kostek teamed up with SI Swimsuit again for this year’s issue, traveling to snowy Saas Fee, Switzerland, for a completely different kind of shoot. Instead of posing on the beach, by the pool or in a studio, the TV personality had to endure cold weather in swimsuits. Of course, she handled it like a pro after preparing ahead of time for the new challenge.
When asked by Day how she prepared for the shoot, Kostek confidently responded, while on set: “You walk your dog in bikinis through the neighborhood, and then you’re ready for all of the people saying hello to you and you don’t feel uncomfortable. And that’s how you do it. We train for this.”
A snow-filled shoot was a “dream” come true for Kostek, who recalled a fellow SI Swimsuit Legend’s feature as inspiration.
“I have admired Kate Upton’s 2013 cover in Antarctica, and was like, ‘Will they ever entertain another winter shoot?’ So when I got the call for this year, I was so excited,” Kostek told us on the red carpet ahead of the SI Swimsuit launch party in May. “One, to be back, always. Two, for all the celebrations like launch week and three, shooting 12,000 feet up in the Swiss Alps was better than I ever imagined.”
In addition to Kostek’s photo shoots in SI Swimsuit, she’s also walked the runway for the brand’s annual show at Swim Week, including this year.
It’s safe to say that just as SI Swimsuit changed Kostek’s life, the energetic, gorgeous and humble model has made an everlasting positive impact on the brand.