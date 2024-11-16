5 Gorgeous Exclusive Photos of Athlete Eileen Gu on the SI Swimsuit Set in Florida
In case you missed it, professional freestyle skier Eileen Gu was recently announced as one of many athletes who will be featured in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue. The 21-year-old Olympian traveled to Boca Raton, Fla., where she posed in front of photographer Ben Horton’s lens for the occasion.
And while we’ve treated fans with a few official snapshots and behind the scenes looks so far, get ready for a real treat: Below, we’re offering up five brand-new, exclusive images of Gu on set in the Sunshine State. The photos show the athlete wearing a white one-piece suit with sheer cut-outs by Always on Holiday as she strikes her best poses.
Gu, who turned pro at the age of 16, is perhaps best known for being the first Chinese athlete to win a gold medal at the X Games, as well as the first rookie to take home three medals (two gold and one bronze) at the event.
She made her Olympic debut in 2022 during the winter games in Beijing, where the San Francisco native represented the People’s Republic of China and took home two gold medals and one silver.
In addition to her incredible accomplishments as an athlete, Gu is also thriving as a model. She has collaborated with notable brands like Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Victoria’s Secret, Fendi, Gucci and Estée Lauder.
We love how radiant and naturally at-ease Gu appears in front of the camera in these on-set snippets, and can’t wait for fans to see the athlete’s full gallery when the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue is released next May.
In addition to Gu, sprinter Gabby Thomas, gymnast Suni Lee, golfer Nelly Korda, swimmer Ali Truwit, surfer Caroline Marks, gymnast Jordan Chiles, basketball player Cameron Brink and heptathlete Anna Hall are all set to make their debut in next year’s SI Swimsuit Issue.
“We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said of the brand’s first photo shoot for the 2025 magazine. “This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”