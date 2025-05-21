These 2010 Winter Athletes Set the Tone for SI Swimsuit Excellence in Canada
Last week, SI Swimsuit’s newest group of athletes were in the spotlight with the release of the 2025 issue after traveling to Boca Raton, Fla. last fall. The 10 trailblazers received high praise from the magazine’s editor in chief, MJ Day.
“This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports,” Day said in recognition of the game-changing group, including Ali Truwit, Anna Hall, Cameron Brink, Caroline Marks, Eileen Gu, Gabby Thomas, Jordan Chiles, Nelly Korda, Suni Lee and Toni Breidinger.
“At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue,” Day added.
15 years prior, another batch of athletes made their mark at SI Swimsuit. Lindsey Vonn, Clair Bidez, Hannah Teter and Lacy Schnoor traveled to Whistler, Canada with photographer Warwick Saint for the magazine’s 2010 issue.
Lindsey Vonn
Vonn was all smiles in the Canadian breeze during her debut. The three-time Olympic medalist notched two victories at the global games during the same year that the 2010 issue was released—earning a bronze and gold medal in alpine skiing in Vancouver.
In this look, Vonn sported a white string bikini adorned with fringe as she carried a snowboard over her shoulder.
Clair Bidez
While Bidez did not participate in the Vancouver competition due to an injury, the now-retired snowboarder looked as stunning as ever on this ski lift in Canada.
“I was really scared going in,” the Colorado native told the Aspen Times regarding her shoot with the magazine. “But it went so well. I felt so comfortable right away.”
Hannah Teter
Coming off a gold medal stint in Turin, the Olympic snowboarding had her eyes on the prize in Whistler. She left the 2010 competition with another medal—silver, this time—in the halfpipe.
During the shoot, Teter kept warm with a chunky textured scarf, as the seven-time X Games medalist donned a floral two-piece in the snow.
Lacy Schnoor
“Whistler is amazing. It is so pretty, the glaciers, I never knew there were so many ski runs,” Schnoor said as she joined the SI Swimsuit team for her first feature in Canada.
In her first and only Olympic appearance in Vancouver, Schnoor placed ninth in Aerials.