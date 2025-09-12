Christen Goff’s Best SI Swimsuit Moments
On Oct. 14, 2020, Christen Goff posted a video to Instagram.
The video? It was a 53-second clip, with its first line reading, “I am SO excited to go after one of my wildest dreams.” The dream in question? To become an SI Swimsuit model.
Goff’s post—shared nearly five years ago to date—changed the 32-year-old’s trajectory in the modeling industry, as the Southern California native has cemented herself as a brand staple with SI Swimsuit. Take a look at her journey to stardom.
2021: Goff becomes a Swim Search finalist
Goff’s 2020 post was her introduction to Swim Search: the magazine’s annual open casting call audition. The model joined the fourth cohort of the competition, which provides its winner with a rookie spot in the fold. The competition crowned its first co-winners, Camille Kostek and Haley Kalil, in 2018, followed by Brooks Nader (2019) and Tanaye White and Kathy Jacobs (2020).
Before a winner is announced, the magazine names a group of Swim Search finalists. Goff made the 2021 lineup, alongside Alex Aust, Katie Austin, Allie Ayers, Ally Courtnall, Natalie Gage, Gabriella Halika, Chelsea Heath, Amanda Kay, Kristen Louelle, Saje Nicole, Taylor Sharpe and Summer Wilson.
“I have never been a part of such a positive, uplifting community,” Goff told PEOPLE in April of 2021. “I am so inspired by these women every single day, and I feel so lucky to have the opportunity to connect with so many different people across the country.”
In May, she met photographer Yu Tsai on the Atlantic City coastline for her debut shoot with the brand. By July, she strutted the runway in Miami, Fla., for SI Swimsuit’s annual fashion show.
“Winning SI Swim Search is so much more to me than just taking beautiful photos; it’s about chasing your dreams and being a part of something much greater than yourself,” she told SI Swimsuit on the hopes of prevailing in the competition. “It would mean the world to me to be a part of such an incredible movement of women and to one day be an inspiration and a positive role model to a young girl picking up the magazine.”
Goff is the open casting call’s first co-winner
In September of 2021, Goff etched her name into the open casting call’s history books and was declared a co-winner of the competition alongside her now-bestie Austin.
“Katie and Christen’s professionalism and potential represent the ethos of the SI Swimsuit brand,” SI Swimsuit’s editor in chief MJ Day declared. “They have fully embraced the brand’s mission to support one another and the Swim Search community with respect and enthusiasm, all while aspiring to be something greater than themselves.”
With the win, Goff and Austin secured rookie shoots in the fold that would hit newsstands as part of the magazine’s 2022 issue. Goff beamed at the honor. “This is truly a full circle moment for me,” the model exclaimed. “Had I never opened up an issue of Sports Illustrated Swim 13 years ago, I don’t know if I would be the same woman I am today.”
2022: Goff makes her rookie debut
The model’s rookie debut took place in Barbados, where she joined a duo of first-timers, Georgia Burke and Cindy Kimberly, fellow Swim Search winner White, and SI Swimsuit models, Marquita Pring and Hailey Clauson, with shoots in the Caribbean nation. Additionally, one of the brand’s cover models, Ciara, was photographed in Barbados for her own debut that year on the front page of the magazine’s 2022 issue.
“I am so humbled, honored and truthfully speechless to be a rookie in [SI Swimsuit] 2022. Every year, SI breaks boundaries and this year is no different. So honored to be included in this group of inspiring women,” Goff penned to Instagram with a trio of snapshots from the trip. She added, “I’ve never felt more myself than on this shoot.”
Goff wins Co-Rookie of the Year
Less than three months after Goff’s second stint with the brand’s annual fashion show in July of 2022, the rookie welcomed another feat with the brand. Alongside Austin, the models were named Co-Rookies of the Year in October. It was the first time in SI Swimsuit history that the award was presented to a duo.
“This whole brand is what you guys represent—fabulous people supporting each other, doing their thing bigger and better all the time. Really motivated, smart individuals who keep creating opportunities for themselves and keep growing,” Day told Goff and Austin on a video call while revealing the news. She added, “There’s never been two more worthy people.”
Goff shared the honor on Instagram shortly after. “As a young girl, I greatly looked up to the women who were honored with this title,” the model wrote, tagging Austin. “To think I’m in the same conversation as all the incredible women before me gives me chills and inspires me to work even harder and dream even bigger.”
2023: Goff sports her own swimwear
The following year, Goff returned to the fold in Dominica, where she conquered an extra special milestone. On the shoreline for the 2023 shoot with photographer Amanda Pratt, the model repped her own bikini, which she created in a partnership between B Swim and Elizabeth Turner.
“It’s just such a long process, and there’s so much time and effort and love that goes into it,” she said on operations behind the collaboration. “So then to get the opportunity to wear it in the magazine is just like so insane. It was just such a cool full-circle [moment]. I’ve worn a million bikinis in my life, but I’ve never worn my own.”
In June of that year, the model graced the SI Swimsuit Runway Show stage yet again for her third appearance at the annual event.
2024: Christen Harper becomes Christen Goff
2024 not only marked Goff’s third year as an SI Swimsuit model; it was also the year she tied the knot to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. “This year was amazing. I feel like the highlight was getting married. I got married in June, can’t really top that,” the seasoned model told us with a smile that never left her face.
Jared has been a longtime advocate of his wife and was cheering her on when he still repped the “boyfriend” title in 2021. When the SI Swimsuit model found out that she was named a Swim Search finalist in 2021, she told us that her man got the first call.
“The first person I told the news to was my boyfriend, who has known since the day he met me how much of a dream being a part of Sports Illustrated is to me,” Goff told the magazine.
The duo is also a familiar face on the SI Swimsuit Launch Party red carpet. Jared was by his future wife’s side while celebrating her rookie campaign in 2022, and joined the event again in May of 2024, following the model’s fourth photo shoot with the brand in Portugal.
She walked the SI Swimsuit Runway on June 1 and, three weeks later, the couple said “I do” on June 22.
Goff shoots for two in 2025
Most recently, Goff joined the magazine in Jamaica with a group of nine other SI Swimsuit models. While rookies encompassed half of the group, Goff was a brand staple on the island, alongside fellow model Roshumba Williams.
In another full-circle moment, the photo shoot—which featured the long-time model while pregnant with daughter, Romy Isabelle Goff—was captured by photographer Yu Tsai.
“What an honor it was to shoot [SI Swimsuit] during the most special time of my life,” Goff penned to Instagram after the issue released in May. “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful and transformative experience. I truly have never felt more powerful, full of purpose and love.”
The model added that she will “treasure these photos forever,” and shared the news that she and Jared welcomed Romy to the world in July.