SI Swimsuit 2022: Meet the Rookie Class

The 2022 SI Swimsuit rookie class is a group of eight extraordinary women from wildly different backgrounds. Let’s take a closer look at the team: Christen Harper, Cindy Kimberly, Duckie Thot, Georgina Burke, Kamie Crawford, Katie Austin, Olivia Ponton and 2022 cover model Maye Musk.

Christen Harper

Christen Harper was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Set by Andi Bagus. Earrings by Mejuri.

A 2021 Swim Search co-winner, Christen Harper often received pushback from agents and clients to lose weight. Instead of shrinking herself down, Harper stayed true to herself and continued to pursue modeling knowing she was enough exactly how she was. She uses her platform to spread positivity and connect with women across the world while partnering with philanthropic organizations that directly help women and children in need. She is a 2022 rookie because she is unashamed to be authentically herself.

Cindy Kimberly

Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Yandy. Necklaces by Electric Picks and En Route Jewelry.

Cindy Kimberly was discovered in 2015 when Justin Bieber posted a photo of her to his Instagram account. After causing a stir on social media, the 23-year-old Amsterdam native has appeared in music videos, as part of runway shows and on magazine covers. But she is also a dancer and illustrator who will soon release music and host a podcast, plus she’s developing her own clothing brand. Kimberly is a 2022 rookie because of her diverse creative output and infinite potential.

Duckie Thot

Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Top by Zara.

Duckie Thot is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion within the fashion industry, making her an effortless pick to become a SI Swimsuit rookie. At 17, Thot appeared in the 2013 season of Australia’s Next Top Model, which led her to move to New York City and ultimately make her runway debut in the Yeezy Spring/Summer ’17 ready-to-wear show. Since then, Thot has been a global ambassador for L’Oreal Paris and was the face of Fenty Beauty. Thot is an impactful and important model.

Georgina Burke

Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Two Piece Mafia. Top by Polo Ralph Lauren. Earrings by Baublebar.



Georgina Burke is the perfect pick as a 2022 rookie because of her contribution to the body-positivity movement and her own vulnerability. While the Australian model has posed for Polo Ralph Lauren swim and was once the face of Torrid’s swimsuit collection, she has created her own line of body-positive swimwear called Burke NYC. The model even wore a Burke NYC suit in her SI photo shoot, which took place in Barbados. Burke has been publicly open about her own mental health struggles and is helping tear down the walls of stigma that surround seeking therapy.

Kamie Crawford

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by NORMAILLOT. Earrings by Eklexic. Bracelet by Cartier.

Kamie Crawford is well prepared to make her SI Swimsuit debut this year. The former Miss Teen USA is a body positivity advocate who was on her own fitness and wellness journey long before her SI photo shoot in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The oldest of six girls, Crawford comes from a diverse background that includes Jamaican, German, English, Cuban, Indian and African American ancestry. The co-host of MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show, she is committed to using her influence to promote racial equity and body diversity, and advocate for marginalized groups and communities. Crawford is also the host of her own relationship advice podcast, "Relationsh*t" - available on all platforms. Crawford’s commitment to public service and the greater good makes her an exceptional 2022 rookie.

Katie Austin

Katie Austin photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Bracelets by SOKO.

A 2021 Swim Search co-winner, Katie Austin has inspired millions as a fitness personality, entrepreneur and host. She is a certified fitness trainer and former Division I NCAA athlete who has grown her workout brand to over 1.5 million social media followers. Having launched an app and a YouTube talk show, Austin is a powerhouse representative for young entrepreneurs everywhere. It’s only natural she joins the 2022 SI Swimsuit Rookie class.

Olivia Ponton

Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Navy Ray. Earrings by SOKO. Sunglasses by Poppy Lissiman.

Olivia Ponton has been using her platform in service of others ever since she achieved internet fame at 19 in early 2020, shortly after signing to Wilhelmina Models NYC. The Florida native has amassed more than 10 million followers on her social media platforms, where she promotes the importance of physical and mental health. She has appeared in campaigns for Ralph Lauren, Alice + Olivia and Marc Jacobs and is prominent within the LGBTQ+ community after opening up to Teen Vogue about her bisexuality during Pride Month ’21. Ponton was also just named SI Swimsuit's new Social Media editor at large.

Maye Musk

Maye Musk was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. Bracelet by Viktoria Hayman.

One of four 2022 SI Swimsuit cover models, Maye Musk is a legend in the modeling industry with a career spanning nearly 60 years. She was a finalist in the 1969 Miss South Africa beauty competition before going on to appear in Revlon ads, Vogue and even a Beyoncé video. Musk, who holds two master's degrees in nutrition science and is a dietitian, became CoverGirl's oldest spokesmodel in 2017 at age 69. Two years later, she released a memoir about her experiences titled A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success.