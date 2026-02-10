These Red and Pink SI Swimsuit Digital Cover Looks Double As Perfect Valentine’s Day Inspo
As Valentine’s Day approaches this weekend, we’re breaking out some of our favorite swimwear looks in its signature shades of red and pink. And, on the heels of our latest digital cover drop—featuring Normani, Ronika Love, Claire Kittle, Brittany Mahomes, Haley Cavinder and Christen Goff—we’re exclusively highlighting more seaside ensembles from digital cover campaigns that are perfectly on-brand for the February holiday.
Ilona Maher in Bellport, N.Y.
The magazine’s second digital cover model, Maher, repped a crimson string bikini from Eres on set in Bellport for her front-page feature. She accessorized with a custom necklace from Brent Neale and matched her lipstick to the poolside look with a vibrant maroon sheen.
Brianna LaPaglia in La Quinta, Calif.
LaPaglia also lounged by the pool during her debut stint at the magazine as the January 2025 digital cover model. She soaked up the sun in the Golden State in a baby pink duo from SAME Los Angeles, featuring rosette embellishments on both the top and bottom.
Claire Kittle on Captiva Island, Fla.
Kittle wore a pair of red looks on location for her SI Swimsuit cover shoot, including this string set from Bamba Swim. The HOSS Tailgate Tour founder stuck to the same shade in her cover image with another adjustable bikini from FAE—and you can snag the suit for yourself here.
Jessie Murph in Key Biscayne, Fla.
Murph donned a cherry-printed top in her front-page image with the brand in July 2025, showcasing hues of red, white and pastel green. Another festive look from her time on set is this two-toned suit from Lisa Marie Fernandez, which she paired with matching colored earrings.
Brittany Mahomes on Captiva Island, Fla.
Mahomes repped all red during her 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie campaign in Belize, and did the same for her secondary shoot with the brand in 2026. In her cover image, the KC Current co-owner modeled this sporty suit from Ay Que Colour as she leaned on a seaside tree on Captiva Island.
Looking for more Valentine’s Day inspo? Head over to Mahomes’s inaugural photo shoot in the fold, or check out more models who rocked the primary color in Belize, including fellow 2024 brand rookies Berkleigh Wright and XANDA, and three-time SI Swimsuit model Kamie Crawford.
