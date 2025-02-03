XANDRA Goes Full ‘Mamma Mia!’ in Stunning Ocean Video With SI Swimsuit
XANDRA isn’t one to shy away from diving in—literally. To celebrate wrapping her sophomore SI Swimsuit shoot the DJ and model ran straight into the ocean, fully embracing the moment with the most iconic pop culture reference: a recreation of Amanda Seyfried’s steamy beach moment in Mamma Mia!.
The musician twirled, splashed and rolled through the ocean as she lip-synced to ABBA’s “Lay All Your Love on Me.” Captured during golden hour, the clip featured the “Body Say” singer kneeling in the sea, crawling toward the camera, then rising to her feet, tossing water into the air and running toward the sunset with her arms outstretched as waves crashed around her.
Watch the video here.
Dressed in a stunning cream and gold bikini from Lybethras, the 24-year-old embodied the free-spirited, sun-drenched glamour of the 2008 film. The breathtaking video, shared in a joint post from her Instagram and SI Swimsuit’s account, instantly transported fans to the shores of Greece—though XANDRA‘s version takes place against the lush backdrop of Jamaica, where she posed for photographer Yu Tsai for her return to the fold. The Ohio native made her SI Swimsuit debut in Belize with Derek Kettela last year.
XANDRA‘s connection to the franchise began in 2023 when she DJed the brand’s Miami Swim Week Runway Show, capping off her set with a surprise catwalk appearance.
“couldn’t end the photo shoot without a little mama miaaaa @si_swimsuit,” she captioned the mesmerizing clip we have been watching on repeat.
“The body 😍,” Jena Sims commented.
“The best video to start the day 🔥🔥❤️❤️,” Sharina Gutierrez chimed.
“So hot,” Katie Austin added.
“no one does it better than you,” Sixtine wrote.
“Hot,” Maria Georgas declared.
“Hottest,” Kit Keenan agreed.
“If I had a video like this it would be playing in my home on the TV 24/7,” One fan admitted.
“XANDRA WHATS 4+4????? BC YOU ATE HONEY,” another gushed.
“The water won best supporting actress,” someone else said, making a clever reference to the current awards show season.
In a recent TikTok, the Celsius and Victoria‘s Secret brand ambassador shared just how special her time in Jamaica with the SI Swimsuit team was and how upon finishing a photo shoot with the brand, she always feels “like I could run the world.”
Beyond modeling, XANDRA continues to dominate the music scene. The University of Miami alum, who now lives in Miami full-time, has performed at major festivals like Lollapalooza and EDC Orlando and has opened for industry giants including Calvin Harris and Diplo. Last year she also landed a coveted spot on Forbes’s 30 Under 30 list.
View more behind the scenes content from her time in Jamaica here.