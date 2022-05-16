Sarafina El-Badry Nance makes her SI-Swimsuit debut as a finalist for SI’s 2022 Swim Search being photographed by Yu Tsai shooting alongside Ashley Byrd, Gigi Robinson, Manju, Lotta Hintsa, Mady Dewey, Kelly Crump, Hillory Fields, Victoria Vesce, Nicole Petrie, Michelle Fuente Steffen, Drew Dorsey, and Ashley Callingbull in the Dominican Republic.

Nance is an astrophysicist, analog astronaut, BRCA2+ breast cancer previvor, advocate and author. Nance is a fervent women’s health advocate and regularly speaks on the importance of genetic testing, self-checks and preventative medicine. She shared her mission with SI Swimsuit saying, “I wanted to show that women can pursue our dreams, defy stereotypes and be anything we want to be, no matter what!”

Besides being the second-largest and most diverse Caribbean country, the Dominican Republic provides visitors with picturesque beaches, vibrant nightlife, world-class golfing and astounding natural beauty. The DR is filled with vivacious energy and the Swim Search finalists definitely carried that in their shoot.

To learn more about the Dominican Republic click here. | To plan your vacation to the Dominican Republic click here.

Swim Search was the team’s last shoot of the year and they wanted to wrap up in a celebratory manner with pastels and bright colors. The term “drunk Easter Bunny” was definitely thrown around. If you’re looking for a new suit for summer, definitely get inspired here.

Hair: Adam Maclay of BA Reps

Make-up: Christyna Kay of Art Department

Photographer: Yu Tsai

