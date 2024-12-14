7 Sparkly Gowns From SI Swimsuit’s 60th Anniversary Red Carpet Event in New York to Inspire Your Holidays
The end of 2024 is near, and we’re taking the opportunity to look back at all of the moments that made SI Swimsuit so special during our 60th anniversary year. In case you missed it, take a look at SI Swimsuit Wrapped, which summarizes 31 unforgettable moments that took place this year. Before we set our intentions for 2025, we’re throwing it back to the last 365 days and highlighting several special SI Swimsuit moments (in no particular order), including our 60th anniversary red carpet launch party in New York City in May.
This year was a huge one for SI Swimsuit, as we marked our 60th anniversary and celebrated all year long, from coast to coast. The party really kicked off in May, with the launch of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue and our subsequent red carpet celebration at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.
The A-lister packed event featured tons of glamorous gowns, and an evening full of celebratory food, drinks and dancing. And with the holiday season upon us, we’ve rightfully got glitter and sparkles on the brain. Below, check out a few of our favorite sparkly ensembles from SI Swimsuit’s New York City premiere event that will surely inspire your Christmas season wardrobe.
Xandra Pohl
The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie turned heads in this incredible mini dress with a starfish-inspired bodice.
Berkleigh Wright
We’re still not quite over the gorgeous backless gown that the 2023 Swim Search co-winner wore on the red carpet in May.
Leyna Bloom
Bloom, a brand legend, took our breath away in this leggy sparkly silver gown, which she paired with clear platform heels.
Christen Harper
The asymmetrical hem on this mini provided some added interest, and we adore how Harper, our 2022 co-Rookie of the Year, accessorized her look.
Sixtine
The two-time brand model’s floor-length strapless gown featured the chicest sheer paneling in the on the stomach, making it both trendy and classy.
Ellie Thumann
Thumann’s deep navy gown just screamed “mermaid,” making it more than suitable for a red carpet premiere event. (Though you’d certainly need a faux fur shrug to rock a similar style in the winter).
Kamie Crawford
Leave it to Crawford to beautifully combine two trendy looks in one: sheer and sparkles.
Stay tuned as we continue to look back on more happenings from our SI Swimsuit Wrapped list in the coming weeks!