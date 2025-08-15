7 Swimsuits From the Magazine’s 2025 Issue That Are Perfect for a Pool Party
If you’re squeezing in one (or a few!) more pool parties as we approach the final weeks of August—or if you’re just looking for a new ’fit to debut with your friends—we’re glad you’ve come across this article!
Check out seven stunning swimsuits from the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue that are not only perfect to make a statement by the pool, but are also still available to “add to cart” today.
Ming Lee Simmons sported this teal two-piece set by Seashell Italia on the beaches of Jamaica during her SI Swimsuit debut, and we’re still thinking about the details on its Colette Balconette Bikini Top ($185)—paired with theAlana Cheeky Bikini Bottoms ($107, currently on sale for $85). Gold accessory lovers, this suit is for you.
Neutral colors never have to be boring, and La Revêche’s Leyla Bikini (€235.00, roughly $273.71)—which was worn by Katie Austin in Bermuda—is a perfect example. With a sparkly trim on both pieces and a rosette in the top’s center, this suit is simplistic elegance personified.
Olivia Dunne looked flirty and fierce during her SI Swimsuit cover shoot in Reina Olga’s contrasting animal print Hammond Top ($187) and Scrunchie Bottom ($144). Dunne said of sporting this number in Bermuda: “This bikini [...] this was the one. I felt like such a baddie in it.” We very much see why.
While this suit from Chateau Des Saints is not currently available in the ivory color seen here on Cameron Brink during her SI Swimsuit debut in Boca Raton, Fla., the Triangle Top ($105) and the String Bottoms ($100) are available in two marble-like patterns. The hues—one warm-toned and one cool-toned—still represent the same versatile string style with gold hardware.
If you’re planning on soaking up sun rays, look no further than this duo from SUNCILLO. Penny Lane rocked the bandeau-style Ornella Sparkly Top ($140) and the matching adjustable Sparkly Bottom ($125) during her latest SI Swimsuit shoot in Switzerland, where she posed in a lime-green tiled pool.
Level up your classic black swimsuit with the Jessah Top ($145, currently on sale for $75) and bottom ($145, currently on sale for $75) from Agent Provocateur, as sported by Ali Truwit in Boca Raton, Fla. With braided string detailing and baby pink hardware, the garments add a dainty twist to a staple look.
Another animal-print duo that made our list is this zebra-printed suit from SAME, worn by Ellie Thumann in Bermuda. What stands out to us most on the Gold Chain Triangle Top ($140, currently on sale for $70) and the Gold Chain Brief Bottoms ($120, currently on sale for $60) are their chunky chain detailing, making sure the wearer shines—no accessories needed.