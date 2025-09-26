These BTS Disposable Camera Snaps From Boca Raton Are Pure Summertime Nostalgia
At SI Swimsuit, we’re in our element during the summer months. From long days at the beach to seaside cruises, how could we not fall in love with the season that screams all things swimwear?
And while the summer season has come and gone, that doesn’t mean that we can’t reminisce on its sunshine-filled days and carefree spirit. So, look no further than these frames—taken by our team’s disposable cameras in Boca Raton—to get you in a summer state of mind this fall.
Summertime nostalgia
Boca Raton was the site of nine SI Swimsuit models’ debut shoots in the fold, including Anna Hall, Ali Truwit, Cameron Brink, Eileen Gu, Gabby Thomas, Jordan Chiles, Nelly Korda, Suni Lee and Toni Breidinger.
The only exception was professional surfer Caroline Marks, who headed to the Sunshine State for her second shoot with the brand. “[I am] so incredibly grateful to work with such an inspiring group of people,” the Olympic gold medalist penned when her second feature hit newsstands in May.
A (cover) star is born
It was also on the Atlantic coast that Chiles secured her cover spot with SI Swimsuit in 2025. The Olympic and NCAA gymnast—who is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars—shared the front page honor as one of four cover models alongside Salma Hayek, Lauren Chan and Olivia Dunne.
“If you only knew how long it took me to appreciate my beauty,” Chiles scribed to Instagram. She concluded, “And now That Girl is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model!!!”
An accomplished collection
And this multi-talented group of models has been staying busy since their inaugural shoots with the brand released this spring. Let’s go through just a few of their standout accomplishments.
In late July, Los Angeles Sparks center Brink returned to the court after suffering a season-ending injury in June of 2024.
In Tokyo earlier this month, Hall earned a gold medal at the World Athletic Championships for the heptathlon event and became the first American athlete to achieve the feat in over 30 years.
And we’ll be seeing more feats from this group in the near future, as Truwit gears up for the New York City marathon in early November.
“I’m running to provide prosthetics for the women and girls who want to run too,” she shared with her charity organization, Stronger Than You Think. “And to show the world what people with disabilities can do 🫶🏼.”