Celebrate the Start of Summer With These Sun-Drenched SI Swimsuit Snaps From Montauk

Despite what the often absurd weather over the last few months might have you believe, today, June 21, marks the true start of summer! And with its arrival, we’re ready for trips to the shoreline in stylish swimsuits, sun-drenched days by the pool with a cold drink in hand and all our favorite things that come along with the hottest months of the year. So, to celebrate this special occasion, we thought we’d highlight an SI Swimsuit shoot that truly encapsulated summertime vibes: our 2026 feature in Montauk, N.Y.!

While SI Swimsuit’s 2026 issue spotlighted a slew of stunning, standout vacation destinations (including Botswana, Fort Myers, Fla., Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, and South Caicos), there was something about the snapshots captured on the shores of the Long Island hotspot that simply screamed, “It’s summertime, baby!” Photographed by Ben Watts, the magazine was joined on set by a delightful mix of brand staples, as well as a selection of rookies.

Hero Beach Club | Courtesy of Hero Beach Club

The overall aesthetic for the Montauk photo feature was playful and fashion-forward, with the models posing for their photos at The Hero Beach Club. Built in the 1950s, the must-visit location balances retro vibes with modern amenities for a look that brings you right back to your own family’s annual beach trips. In fact, it was this nostalgic feel that made it the perfect backdrop for SI Swimsuit’s latest issue. You can learn more about the location here.

When it came to the wardrobe for the shoot, the SI Swimsuit team noted that “the styling on set in Montauk leaned heavily into early 2000s surf culture, bringing the raw, sexy energy of the 2002 film Blue Crush to life. In an effort to keep things loose and undone, models wore barely-there makeup, fresh out of the ocean texture in their hair and bikinis that were hot and fun.” So, to celebrate the start of summer, scroll on to check out a few of our favorite photos from Montauk, and click through to see more of the models’ galleries to really get in the summery swing of things!

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit is vintage Victoria’s Secret. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Aviator Nation. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

You can view Agdal’s full 2026 gallery here.

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Madibu. Hat by Air and Speed. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by madibu swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

You can view Bader’s full 2026 gallery here.

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by La Perla. Hat by Brixton. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Shirt by Comme Si. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

You can view Berner’s full 2026 gallery here.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by SLATE SWIM. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

You can view Williams English’s full 2026 gallery here.

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Nautica. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Sienna Swim. Hat by Air & Speed. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

You can view Klay’s full 2026 gallery here.

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit bottom by Myra Swim. Swimsuit Top by Nu Swim. Jacket by Roxy. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Ziah. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

You can view Truwit’s full 2026 gallery here.

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

You can view Oyeneyin’s full 2026 gallery here.

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by netta. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Bamba. Hat by Air and Speed. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

You can view XANDRA’s full 2026 gallery here.

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