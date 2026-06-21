Celebrate the Start of Summer With These Sun-Drenched SI Swimsuit Snaps From Montauk
Despite what the often absurd weather over the last few months might have you believe, today, June 21, marks the true start of summer! And with its arrival, we’re ready for trips to the shoreline in stylish swimsuits, sun-drenched days by the pool with a cold drink in hand and all our favorite things that come along with the hottest months of the year. So, to celebrate this special occasion, we thought we’d highlight an SI Swimsuit shoot that truly encapsulated summertime vibes: our 2026 feature in Montauk, N.Y.!
While SI Swimsuit’s 2026 issue spotlighted a slew of stunning, standout vacation destinations (including Botswana, Fort Myers, Fla., Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, and South Caicos), there was something about the snapshots captured on the shores of the Long Island hotspot that simply screamed, “It’s summertime, baby!” Photographed by Ben Watts, the magazine was joined on set by a delightful mix of brand staples, as well as a selection of rookies.
The overall aesthetic for the Montauk photo feature was playful and fashion-forward, with the models posing for their photos at The Hero Beach Club. Built in the 1950s, the must-visit location balances retro vibes with modern amenities for a look that brings you right back to your own family’s annual beach trips. In fact, it was this nostalgic feel that made it the perfect backdrop for SI Swimsuit’s latest issue. You can learn more about the location here.
When it came to the wardrobe for the shoot, the SI Swimsuit team noted that “the styling on set in Montauk leaned heavily into early 2000s surf culture, bringing the raw, sexy energy of the 2002 film Blue Crush to life. In an effort to keep things loose and undone, models wore barely-there makeup, fresh out of the ocean texture in their hair and bikinis that were hot and fun.” So, to celebrate the start of summer, scroll on to check out a few of our favorite photos from Montauk, and click through to see more of the models’ galleries to really get in the summery swing of things!
Nina Agdal
You can view Agdal’s full 2026 gallery here.
Remi Bader
You can view Bader’s full 2026 gallery here.
Hannah Berner
You can view Berner’s full 2026 gallery here.
Nicole Williams English
You can view Williams English’s full 2026 gallery here.
Erin Marley Klay
You can view Klay’s full 2026 gallery here.
Ali Truwit
You can view Truwit’s full 2026 gallery here.
Tunde Oyeneyin
You can view Oyeneyin’s full 2026 gallery here.
XANDRA
You can view XANDRA’s full 2026 gallery here.
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Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.