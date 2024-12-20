7 Exclusive Behind the Scenes Snaps of Our 2023 Swim Search Co-Winners on Set
The end of 2024 is near, and we’re taking the opportunity to look back at all of the moments that made SI Swimsuit so special during our 60th anniversary year. In case you missed it, take a look at SI Swimsuit Wrapped, which summarizes 31 unforgettable moments that took place this year. Before we set our intentions for 2025, we’re throwing it back to the last 365 days and highlighting several special SI Swimsuit moments (in no particular order), including the 2023 Swim Search co-winners who appeared as rookies in this year’s issue.
After being declared co-winners of the 2023 Swim Search, Achieng Agutu, Nina Cash, Sharina Gutierrez, Penny Lane, Brittney Nicole, Jena Sims and Berkleigh Wright each appeared as rookies in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue.
These incredible individuals traveled to Mexico, Portugal and Belize for their brand features, where they soaked up the sun and proved that, undeniably, their face cards never decline. Agutu and Sims were photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico, while Cash, Gutierrez, Nicole and Lane traveled to Portugal for their features, where they were captured by Ben Watts. Additionally, Wright found herself in Belize for her rookie photo shoot, where Derek Kettela snapped her photos.
And while each of the 2023 Swim Search co-winners posed for dazzling rookie photo shoots across the world, they’ve continued to represent the brand throughout our 60th anniversary year with poise and grace. The opportunity to pose for the annual SI Swimsuit Issue, a dream for each of them, has also led to further career development, according to SIms.
“Because I do modeling and acting professionally, just having that on my résumé has opened up bigger doors to different agencies and bigger jobs,” she tells us. “Honestly, I’ll be in a meeting and it’ll get brought up like, ‘Oh, she was in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,’ and everyone's like, ‘Oh, really?’”
In honor of these seven women continuing to succeed alongside and outside of the SI Swimsuit brand, we’re throwing it back to a few candid snapshots from their 2024 brand photo shoots. And for those who dream of landing within the fold themselves, don’t forget to apply to the 2025 Swim Search open casting call here.
Stay tuned as we continue to look back on more happenings from our SI Swimsuit Wrapped list in the coming weeks!