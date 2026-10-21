Olivia Dunne, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart Honored As ‘Trailblazers’ in Women’s Sports

Earlier this week, Bloomberg Businessweek honored a handful of the top names in women’s sports.

ICYMI, the outlet took to social media to spotlight the “trailblazers” taking over the industry, highlighting a mix of athletes, analysts, coaches and more. And of course, we quickly spotted a few familiar faces from the SI Swimsuit family on the list, including Olivia Dunne, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

Olivia Dunne

Dunne has had an incredibly busy birthday month so far, celebrating her special day on Thursday, Oct. 1. Shortly after, Fox released the first full-length trailer for its forthcoming Baywatch reboot, where Dunne appears in her first major acting role alongside a stacked cast and fellow SI Swimsuit star Brooks Nader. She also attended the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show over the weekend, walking the pink carpet in a sultry silk number.

Dunne has appeared in SI Swimsuit four times, debuting in Puerto Rico in 2023 and returning for her sophomore shoot in Portugal in 2024. 2025 marked a major milestone for the model when she landed her first cover while soaking in the sun in beautiful Bermuda. And for her most recent outing, she traveled to Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, with the magazine for an unforgettable adventure.

Still, long before she made waves on TV and in the fashion industry, she made headlines as an NCAA championship-winning gymnast. Before she retired from the mat in April 2025, the star changed the game for student-athletes when it came to NIL (name, image and likeness) earnings. “There wasn’t a blueprint for what I was doing,” she told Bloomberg Businessweek. “I had to figure it out as I went and create a path where one didn’t exist before. That’s something I’m really proud of.”

Napheesa Collier

A five-time WNBA All-Star, cofounder of Unrivaled (a 3-on-3 women’s basketball league) and two-time Olympic gold medalist, the 2019 Rookie of the Year has no shortage of impressive accolades.

In 2026 alone, Collier—a vice president on the WNBPA executive committee—helped secure a history-making CBA deal for the WNBA, guaranteeing higher salaries for her fellow players. She also made her highly anticipated comeback to the court after undergoing surgery on both ankles last season. Speaking with Bloomberg Businessweek, Collier’s goals for the future of the Unrivaled league remained as clear as ever, telling the outlet she’s focused on “getting more athletes in, making sure [they’re] going to more new cities that don’t have WNBA teams and continuing to pay the women top salaries.”

Off the court, the WNBA star also joined SI Swimsuit for the first time in 2026. Posing alongside Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Sophie Cunningham as one of three featured athletes, Collier was a natural while posing for photographer Katherine Gougen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, just off the coast of Fort Myers, Fla.

Breanna Stewart

Another WNBA superstar, Stewart—a three-time WNBA champion and two-time WNBA MVP—co-founded the aforementioned Unrivaled league with Collier, opening up new opportunities for women in the sport.

Stewart has dominated professional basketball since the Seattle Storm selected her as the No. 1 pick in 2016. That same year, she became the youngest player to win Olympic gold for Team USA at the 2016 Rio Games. She went on to earn her second gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games and her third at the 2024 Paris Games. Now a player on the New York Liberty, Stewart opened up to Bloomberg Businessweek about what “win” meant the most to her, telling the outlet, “Bringing the Liberty their first-ever WNBA championship is one that’s hard to top [...] every time I think about it, it’s like a goose-bump feeling.”

The 2016 WNBA Rookie of the Year is also a member of the SI Swimsuit family, debuting in 2022 alongside fellow WNBA athletes Sue Bird, Didi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike and Te’a Cooper. Photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas, she struck strong poses on the stunning shoreline in an array of powerful designer looks.

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