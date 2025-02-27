Christen Goff Shares Adorable 5-Month Baby Bump Update
We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again: Christen Goff is the queen of finding the perfect jeans. Whether she’s in the mood for a ‘90s-inspired high-rise straight-leg look or a trendy bootcut moment, the 31-year-old really has an eye for denim and we’re happy to be constantly inspired by her style choices.
And, her passion for fashion is certainly still prevalent in her maternity wardrobe. The SI Swimsuit stalwart, who has posed for the brand five years in a row, from her debut in 2021 to her latest photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Jamaica this year for the 2025 magazine, gave fans the sweetest bump-date in a new TikTok.
Goff, who is expecting her first baby with husband Detroit Lions star quarterback Jared Goff and announced the news of the pregnancy at the NFL Honors last month, donned a classic black tee paired with baggy low-rise “Cool Jeans” from StillHere.nyc. She snapped a mirror selfie video showing off her sun-kissed skin, soon-to-be new mom glow, flawless skin, green eyes and beautiful long dark locks. She accessorized with a few silver rings and a small black purse, and completed the simple ensemble with the most timeless staple sneaker: Adidas Samba OG shoes ($100).
“5 months 🐣 🤍🥹,” the Southern California native captioned the video, set to the sweet sound of Lana Del Rey‘s “Chemtrails Over the Country Club.” Goff delicately cradled her bump while also filming the ’fit check.
Watch the video here.
“The way I screamed at SB!!! Most gorgeous mama so happy for you!” Joely Live, who is a fellow Swim Search alumnus, commented. Goff was discovered through the open casting call and has traveled everywhere from Barbados (where she was named co-Rookie of 2022) and Dominica to Portugal with the franchise.
The SI Swimsuit team got to see a sneak peek of Goff’s growing belly while on set of her 2025 photo shoot with Yu Tsai. Watch the most adorable bump from set below.
“The Goff team is growing! Congratulations to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model @christengoff and @jaredgoff on the newest addition to their family ❤️,” the brand wrote on IG.
Christen and Jared met on the dating app Raya in 2019 and have been totally inseparable since, getting engaged in the summer of 2022 and officially tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Ojai, Calif. last June.