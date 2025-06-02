Hunter McGrady Shares Empowering Advice SI Swim Search Hopefuls Need to Hear
SI Swimsuit 2024 cover model Hunter McGrady has joined the magazine every year since her 2017 debut, and asked this four-word question for those looking to do the same.
“I think that [my] biggest advice is, ‘What is the messaging?’” McGrady shared with SI Swimsuit at the Social Club pop-up in May. “Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] has just evolved [...] what MJ [Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief] has done with the brand is so incredible. It’s so much more than just beautiful photos now; it’s the message behind it. It’s what you can do with the platform that’s given to you.”
The California native, who has notched features in Costa Rica, Bali, Mexico and Switzerland—among others—further elaborated on her sentiment at the event in SoHo, N.Y. during launch week last month.
“Having that [in mind], I think, is so important. It’s so, so crucial because everyone’s beautiful, everyone’s stunning. What else can you bring?” the model told SI Swimsuit. “I know that so many of the hopefuls, especially—I’ve talked to them today—have that strong messaging, and I’m like, go with that and run with that.”
While in the Big Apple, the SI Swimsuit Legend—who earned the title during the same year as her first cover spot in 2024—also shared how it felt to return to the fold after the distinguished milestone.
“I keep getting asked a similar question, but this entire team has never made me feel anything less than the most confident version of me,” McGrady explained. “I didn’t feel any different going in, because I’ve never felt not confident enough.”
Alongside fellow brand legend Camille Kostek and rookies Elisha and Renee Herbert, McGrady traveled to Saas-Fee for her first winter shoot in Switzerland. She deemed the experience a “dream shoot” as images from her latest endeavor with the brand launched on May 15.
“It’s really hard to say [shooting is] work because there’s no way I can call this work. I’m literally showing up to the most magical places in the world with the people that I love most and taking beautiful photos,” the model continued. “So I felt very excited to just have another memorable experience with them.”
As for the brand staple’s call to action, while applications for the magazine’s 2026 open casting call aren’t open yet, the newest group of Swim Search finalists was announced just last week. Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin round out the group of six for the 2025 Swim Search—who made their first appearance as a group during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show on Saturday night.