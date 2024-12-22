From Olivia Dunne to Brittany Mahomes, the SI Swimsuit WAGs Who Owned 2024
We’re deep into the holiday season and we can’t help but take time to reflect on what an incredible year it’s been for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. As we gather with our loved ones to mark the end of 2024, we feel so grateful for all of the celebratory moments those around us have been blessed with.
The brand celebrated 60 years in 2024, and with that came a special “Legends” photo shoot, bringing together some of the most amazing models to commemorate the anniversary. We also got to usher in a group of lovely Rookies who truly impressed us with their talent and ambition. In 2024, SI Swimsuit debuted its first-ever digital cover, forever changing the trajectory of the brand.
Needless to say, there’s so much to celebrate when it comes to 2024, and we specifically want to highlight some of the WAGs who modeled for the brand this year. Proving they’re much more than just wives and girlfriends, these six have had game-changing years worth honoring. From inaugural digital cover girl Alix Earle to 13-time SI Swimsuit icon Kate Upton, these ladies have more in common than you might think.
Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne, who has been in a relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes for over a year, is a complete force to be reckoned with. As the most-followed NCAA athlete and highest-paid female college athlete, the gymnast returned to LSU this fall for her fifth and final year with the Tigers team. After making her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2023 as an Athlete, she returned this year as a Rookie and totally crushed it in her photo shoot with Ben Watts in Portugal.
Alix Earle
Internet sensation Alix Earle is an inspiration to people around the globe for her refreshing openness on social media and conversations around societal beauty standards. Her get ready with me videos and episodes of her Hot Mess podcast have been applauded for her authenticity, which also give us a glimpse at her relationship with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios. The pair went official over a year ago. As SI Swimsuit’s first-ever digital cover star, Earle opted to release her photos untouched, a move that truly impressed her fans—and us. She was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida.
Kate Upton
Of course, Kate Upton became famous years before tying the knot with baseball pitcher Justin Verlander in 2017, but technically, she is a WAG. The SI Swimsuit stalwart, who made her debut with two photo shoots in 2012, has completely reshaped the brand. She is an absolute legend, and of course, she had to return to our pages this year for the “Legends” photo shoot, wearing a gorgeous champagne-colored floor-length gown in Hollywood, Fla. featuring a corset top. The mom of one also landed a solo cover this year after being photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico.
When SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day accepted the AdWeek Brand Genius Award this year, general manager Hillary Drezner and Upton were right by her side.
Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek’s boyfriend Rob Gronkowski may have retired—for the second time—in 2022, but that doesn’t mean the Connecticut native is stripped of her WAG title. The pair went official with their relationship in 2015. Kostek is another SI Swimsuit icon, having been discovered in the brand’s inaugural Swim Search and making her debut in the 2018 issue. In 2024, she appeared in the “Legends” feature, photographed in Hollywood Fla. by Yu Tsai, and jetted off to Portugal to be photographed by Ben Watts. When talking to us this fall, she said becoming a brand legend was her highlight of 2024.
Brittany Mahomes
One of the most influential WAGs of the NFL is Brittany Mahomes, wife to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mom of two, who is currently expecting baby No. 3, made her debut with SI Swimsuit as a Rookie this year when being photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. The Kansas City Current co-owner can be seen on the sidelines of every Chiefs game repping her hubby’s team and this season gets to show off her growing baby bump in the process. Brittany and Patrick are high school sweethearts and got married in 2022.
Jena Sims
And last but certainly not least is another 2024 Rookie, actress-model Jena Sims. The mom of one is married to professional golfer Brooks Koepka, who wed in 2022. Discovered by SI Swimsuit through Swim Search, Sims was a co-winner and landed on the pages of this year’s issue after jetting off to Mexico to be photographed by Yu Tsai.
With her HBBQs, Inc. (Has Been Beauty Queens) brand, Sims hosts a “Pageant of Hope” event, an inclusive beauty pageant for children and teens with diseases, disabilities and other disadvantages. Though 2023 was a hard year to beat for Sims—she walked the Miami Swim Week runway while seven months pregnant and gave birth soon after—2024 was also incredibly special.